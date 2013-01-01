Initializing chart…
|#
|AppID
|Name
|Positive
|Negative
|Rating
|1.
|620
|Portal 2
|157,105
|2,113
|97.35%
|2.
|427520
|Factorio
|58,694
|869
|96.77%
|3.
|292030
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|248,374
|5,595
|96.67%
|4.
|105600
|Terraria
|317,846
|8,600
|96.33%
|5.
|400
|Portal
|57,623
|1,177
|96.24%
|6.
|250900
|The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
|84,727
|1,923
|96.22%
|7.
|294100
|RimWorld
|50,558
|1,009
|96.21%
|8.
|10
|Counter-Strike
|136,995
|3,615
|96.09%
|9.
|413150
|Stardew Valley
|161,169
|4,539
|95.99%
|10.
|227300
|Euro Truck Simulator 2
|214,239
|6,618
|95.85%
|11.
|550
|Left 4 Dead 2
|287,852
|9,288
|95.82%
|12.
|48700
|Mount & Blade: Warband
|88,077
|2,459
|95.76%
|13.
|253230
|A Hat in Time
|22,571
|445
|95.73%
|14.
|264200
|One Finger Death Punch
|14,760
|264
|95.58%
|15.
|219150
|Hotline Miami
|49,434
|1,326
|95.57%
|16.
|238460
|BattleBlock Theater
|49,882
|1,355
|95.55%
|17.
|213670
|South Park™: The Stick of Truth™
|37,437
|953
|95.54%
|18.
|252150
|Grimm
|28,799
|725
|95.40%
|19.
|698780
|Doki Doki Literature Club
|115,302
|3,884
|95.36%
|20.
|424280
|Iron Snout
|14,761
|300
|95.36%
|21.
|250320
|The Wolf Among Us
|21,655
|534
|95.25%
|22.
|205100
|Dishonored
|44,644
|1,346
|95.21%
|23.
|460950
|Katana ZERO
|11,527
|226
|95.21%
|24.
|447530
|VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
|15,619
|354
|95.19%
|25.
|220
|Half-Life 2
|75,817
|2,557
|95.17%
|26.
|420530
|OneShot
|12,410
|260
|95.16%
|27.
|219740
|Don't Starve
|65,599
|2,250
|95.04%
|28.
|322330
|Don't Starve Together
|134,600
|5,144
|95.01%
|29.
|4000
|Garry's Mod
|422,491
|18,066
|94.98%
|30.
|319630
|Life is Strange™
|123,714
|4,768
|94.95%
|31.
|207610
|The Walking Dead
|46,252
|1,544
|94.94%
|32.
|646570
|Slay the Spire
|39,118
|1,288
|94.89%
|33.
|274190
|Broforce
|33,523
|1,082
|94.86%
|34.
|351640
|Eternal Senia
|10,458
|238
|94.85%
|35.
|206440
|To the Moon
|43,704
|1,525
|94.78%
|36.
|644560
|Mirror
|28,472
|915
|94.77%
|37.
|745880
|東方天空璋 ～ Hidden Star in Four Seasons.
|4,206
|57
|94.73%
|38.
|341800
|Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
|6,447
|125
|94.69%
|39.
|8930
|Sid Meier's Civilization V
|138,259
|5,815
|94.68%
|40.
|288160
|The Room
|11,847
|307
|94.68%
|41.
|312990
|The Expendabros
|15,503
|439
|94.68%
|42.
|221640
|Super Hexagon
|20,547
|649
|94.60%
|43.
|337340
|Finding Paradise
|7,453
|166
|94.58%
|44.
|504230
|Celeste
|12,102
|330
|94.57%
|45.
|425580
|The Room Two
|8,321
|198
|94.55%
|46.
|433340
|Slime Rancher
|30,760
|1,105
|94.48%
|47.
|3590
|Plants vs. Zombies: Game of the Year
|19,054
|616
|94.48%
|48.
|519860
|DUSK
|5,685
|117
|94.45%
|49.
|206190
|Gunpoint
|10,703
|296
|94.44%
|50.
|203160
|Tomb Raider
|100,424
|4,351
|94.43%
|51.
|212680
|FTL: Faster Than Light
|46,353
|1,830
|94.40%
|52.
|774171
|Muse Dash
|8,193
|208
|94.39%
|53.
|214560
|Mark of the Ninja
|14,878
|465
|94.39%
|54.
|412830
|STEINS;GATE
|6,584
|153
|94.37%
|55.
|420110
|NEKOPARA Vol. 2
|9,016
|240
|94.37%
|56.
|70
|Half-Life
|32,553
|1,226
|94.36%
|57.
|602520
|NEKOPARA Vol. 3
|8,223
|213
|94.35%
|58.
|204360
|Castle Crashers
|55,094
|2,263
|94.35%
|59.
|367520
|Hollow Knight
|56,698
|2,360
|94.32%
|60.
|240
|Counter-Strike: Source
|87,961
|3,879
|94.31%
|61.
|391540
|Undertale
|103,392
|4,650
|94.30%
|62.
|736260
|Baba Is You
|3,914
|71
|94.24%
|63.
|55230
|Saints Row: The Third
|48,194
|2,008
|94.23%
|64.
|22380
|Fallout: New Vegas
|77,259
|3,439
|94.21%
|65.
|400910
|Rabi-Ribi
|7,281
|194
|94.17%
|66.
|851100
|Touhou Luna Nights
|5,464
|129
|94.14%
|67.
|268910
|Cuphead
|43,336
|1,822
|94.14%
|68.
|239030
|Papers, Please
|29,803
|1,184
|94.13%
|69.
|238320
|Outlast
|49,117
|2,107
|94.13%
|70.
|883710
|RESIDENT EVIL 2 / BIOHAZARD RE:2
|31,758
|1,283
|94.11%
|71.
|217980
|Dishonored RHCP
|4,885
|112
|94.08%
|72.
|261570
|Ori and the Blind Forest
|28,208
|1,141
|94.03%
|73.
|107100
|Bastion
|28,852
|1,174
|94.02%
|74.
|113200
|The Binding of Isaac
|44,274
|1,981
|93.92%
|75.
|247080
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|16,387
|615
|93.91%
|76.
|8870
|BioShock Infinite
|84,371
|4,092
|93.90%
|77.
|367580
|Hook
|6,959
|204
|93.89%
|78.
|387290
|Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
|18,528
|722
|93.88%
|79.
|339800
|HuniePop
|19,271
|756
|93.88%
|80.
|692850
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|15,895
|614
|93.79%
|81.
|632360
|Risk of Rain 2
|40,368
|1,853
|93.76%
|82.
|413410
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|7,413
|234
|93.76%
|83.
|557600
|Gorogoa
|5,286
|147
|93.74%
|84.
|435150
|Divinity: Original Sin 2
|59,218
|2,875
|93.73%
|85.
|312530
|Duck Game
|19,825
|818
|93.72%
|86.
|35140
|Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition
|22,222
|951
|93.67%
|87.
|324160
|CLANNAD
|2,509
|46
|93.66%
|88.
|433950
|Bit Blaster XL
|5,510
|161
|93.66%
|89.
|1250
|Killing Floor
|55,341
|2,751
|93.60%
|90.
|588650
|Dead Cells
|33,591
|1,567
|93.59%
|91.
|943700
|Monster Girl Island: Prologue
|6,668
|216
|93.59%
|92.
|250760
|Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
|10,088
|379
|93.52%
|93.
|261030
|The Walking Dead: Season Two
|21,039
|936
|93.49%
|94.
|511470
|Glass Masquerade
|3,257
|79
|93.49%
|95.
|236090
|Dust: An Elysian Tail
|15,345
|646
|93.47%
|96.
|653530
|Return of the Obra Dinn
|5,573
|176
|93.47%
|97.
|331470
|Everlasting Summer
|33,823
|1,626
|93.47%
|98.
|639790
|DEEP SPACE WAIFU
|7,832
|279
|93.46%
|99.
|413420
|Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair
|5,892
|192
|93.44%
|100.
|499440
|klocki
|3,712
|99
|93.44%
|101.
|597220
|West of Loathing
|3,586
|95
|93.42%
|102.
|35720
|Trine 2
|17,017
|745
|93.40%
|103.
|531510
|Just Shapes & Beats
|3,648
|98
|93.40%
|104.
|311690
|Enter the Gungeon
|35,240
|1,738
|93.39%
|105.
|223470
|POSTAL 2
|40,461
|2,038
|93.38%
|106.
|557340
|My Friend Pedro
|12,187
|501
|93.37%
|107.
|200260
|Batman: Arkham City GOTY
|28,063
|1,350
|93.36%
|108.
|304430
|INSIDE
|21,405
|986
|93.36%
|109.
|450540
|Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
|4,625
|142
|93.35%
|110.
|432350
|Epic Battle Fantasy 5
|1,638
|24
|93.35%
|111.
|287980
|Mini Metro
|8,282
|312
|93.34%
|112.
|1064610
|Neon Beats
|2,953
|74
|93.30%
|113.
|242680
|Nuclear Throne
|10,611
|432
|93.29%
|114.
|333600
|NEKOPARA Vol. 1
|17,123
|772
|93.29%
|115.
|257510
|The Talos Principle
|18,580
|854
|93.27%
|116.
|558990
|Opus Magnum
|2,291
|49
|93.27%
|117.
|411960
|TY the Tasmanian Tiger
|1,797
|31
|93.27%
|118.
|282140
|SOMA
|18,073
|826
|93.27%
|119.
|102600
|Orcs Must Die!
|5,540
|188
|93.26%
|120.
|732430
|Superflight
|6,348
|227
|93.25%
|121.
|360740
|Downwell
|4,932
|161
|93.25%
|122.
|221380
|Age of Empires II (2013)
|63,829
|3,491
|93.24%
|123.
|1118200
|People Playground
|1,513
|22
|93.23%
|124.
|72850
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|247,781
|15,090
|93.23%
|125.
|264710
|Subnautica
|98,316
|5,609
|93.23%
|126.
|1055540
|A Short Hike
|1,258
|14
|93.22%
|127.
|9420
|Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance
|5,751
|201
|93.22%
|128.
|260230
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War™ / Soldats Inconnus : Mémoires de la Grande Guerre™
|16,187
|740
|93.19%
|129.
|440
|Team Fortress 2
|567,465
|36,469
|93.16%
|130.
|942970
|Unheard
|9,209
|378
|93.14%
|131.
|246420
|Kingdom Rush
|5,431
|191
|93.14%
|132.
|683320
|GRIS
|10,455
|445
|93.12%
|133.
|41700
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
|11,601
|507
|93.11%
|134.
|407900
|Princess Remedy in a World of Hurt
|2,427
|59
|93.10%
|135.
|239820
|Game Dev Tycoon
|28,991
|1,497
|93.08%
|136.
|266010
|LYNE
|7,204
|282
|93.08%
|137.
|322170
|Geometry Dash
|61,298
|3,453
|93.08%
|138.
|435400
|Hidden Folks
|5,098
|179
|93.08%