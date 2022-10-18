Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition - Update 13.27885

Welcome back for another exciting update for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition!

This time, we’re celebrating the Age of Empires 25th Anniversary! We’ve got a fun event in store, plus some awesome new improvements!

While there are plenty of notable fixes and features in today’s update, here are some of the big highlights of what you can expect to see:

Ageiversary Event New profile icons New Hero customizations New official mods New cheats

Tons of Balance changes Standard units Outlaws & mercenaries Water balance

Native & Mercenary cards

Brand-new cards

New politicians

Modding improvements

Deck renaming & Hero name randomizer

Photo Mode Update

6 new special maps and Special map set Black Forest – Arena Black Forest – Forest Nothing Eurasian Steppe – LOST Eurasian Steppe – Survival Unknown – LOST Unknown – Survival

Map changes

During the event, the appearance of the Town Center and Resource Crates will be altered. These cosmetic effects can be disabled from Options/Game Options under the Game section. The event cosmetic effects will automatically be disabled once the event has concluded.

Thank you for sharing in yet another major milestone for Age of Empires with us! We hope you enjoy all the changes and look forward to sharing in all the adventures yet to come!

—The Age of Empires Team

### ◆ UPDATE 13.27885 ◆

BUILD SPOTLIGHT

Ageiversary Event

##### 💥 October 25th – November 20th 💥

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is celebrating 25 years of Age of Empires with the coming of the new community event, Ageiversary! For a limited time, you can unlock new portraits and explorer customizations by completing the community challenges!

🡒 NEW REWARDS!

Starting October 25th through November 20th complete daily in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards!

New Cards & Units!

Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Age of Empires we wanted to give each _Age of Empires III _civilization some much needed attention as some of them still have been missing out so far! To make up for your time of waiting we are delivering gifts to many civilizations in the form of new cards and units! Here is a small selection of 5 new exciting cards:

[table][tr][td][/td][/tr][tr][td]French Royal Army (French, II)

[/td][td]“Enables your Musketeers and Halberdiers to benefit from Combat promotions to receive extra hitpoints and damage for each defeated enemy military unit.”

Hitpoint and damage tiers for both units: +5% / +15% / +25%.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Prince-Electors (Germans, I)

[/td][td]“You may choose a German Royal House as an ally that will allow you to recruit and upgrade units at the Royal Embassy.”

You may only pick ONE ally.

Allied units will now cost population in the Royal Embassy and home city.

Each alliance costs 50f 50w.

Alliance options are: Hanover, Habsburg, Oldenburg, Wettin, Wittelsbach.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Mughal Elephant Armors (Indians, IV)

[/td][td]“Improves different resistances of Indian elephant units, +1 Villager.”

Card costs 500 coin, 500 wood.

Siege Elephant +10% ranged resistance.

Flail Elephant +10 % siege resistance.

Mahout Lancer +10% melee resistance.

Howdah +10% melee resistance.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Forty-Seven Ronin (Japanese, IV)

[/td][td]“All your Villagers and Shrines turn into Masterless Samurai guardians. Castles are replaced by Wokou Ronins. Wonders and Town Centers are replaced by Ronin mercenaries.”

Card costs 1000 food, 1000 wood, 1000 coin.

Masterless Samurai guardians will assume a default formation.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Sovnya (Russians, III)

[/td][td]“Notably increases the melee damage of Cavalry Archers, Streltsy, and Halberdiers. Cavalry Archers inflict area damage in melee.”

Cavalry Archer +15% melee damage and +1 area damage radius.

Strelet +30% melee damage.

Halberdier 25% melee damage.

[/td][/tr][/table]

6 New Special Maps!

🌐 Black Forest - Arena

[table][tr][/tr][tr][td]Knights of the Mediterranean

[/td][td]

Each player's starting town is well protected behind stone walls while local settlements and extra resources can be found in the central clearing.

Description: On this classic map, a dense forest rings the perimeter of the map and gives way for a large central clearing containing extra resources. You are safe to boom your economy behind stone walls, but don't wait too long before you try to establish a presence on the map, otherwise you will find yourself pinned down and your economy struggling.

Settlements: variable

Outlaws: variable

[/td][/tr][/table]

🌐 Black Forest - Forest Nothing

[table][tr][/tr][tr][td]Knights of the Mediterranean

[/td][td]

Players battle on a map with no natural resources other than wood.

Description: On this classic map, players spawn into a vast thick forest. There are no other natural resources available, only wood as far as the eye can see. Players will need to chop their way toward the enemy, and sometimes even toward their teammates. Small pockets of treasures may appear all over the map. There is no trade route here.

Settlements: Bourbon, Habsburg, Wittelsbach

Outlaws: Inquisitor, Crabat

[/td][/tr][/table]

🌐 Eurasian Steppe - LOST

[table][tr][/tr][tr][td]Knights of the Mediterranean

[/td][td]

You're LOST in the Eurasian Steppe! Explore the steppe to gather the treasures needed to get your town started in this harsh region! Players begin with only a few of their usual starting units and an extra scout scattered across this vast steppe.

Description: Your expedition got dispersed in the vastness of the Eurasian Steppe, and you are LOST! A few of your starting units are scattered across this extensive landscape. Once you've collected enough wood using your heroes and three villagers, construct a base to establish a foothold in this harsh region. In this remote place you will not receive your usual starting crates and villagers once your first Town Center has been constructed. Plan accordingly and use your resources wisely!

Settlements: Oldenburg, Jagiellon, Tengri

Outlaws: Wokou Horseman, Cossack Daredevil

[/td][/tr][/table]

🌐 Eurasian Steppe - Survival

[table][tr][/tr][tr][td]Knights of the Mediterranean

[/td][td]

Players spawn into a nearly empty map with only some Villagers, a Shipment from their Home City, and their first Town Center. Defeating the enemy will require a unique deck and strategy.

Description: Players spawn into a barren region with only some Villagers and their first Town Center. That's right, no hero or scouting units and no natural resources are present on this map! A starting shipment which arrives quickly and some early infrastructure has been granted to you to help you get started.

Settlements: Oldenburg, Jagiellon, Tengri

Outlaws: Wokou Horseman, Cossack Daredevil

[/td][/tr][/table]

🌐 Unknown - LOST

[table][tr][/tr][tr][td]Knights of the Mediterranean

[/td][td]

You are LOST in the mysterious Unknown!

Description: You are lost in a mysterious uncharted wilderness without even the resources needed to establish a town! Snow or desert, land or water, Trade Routes or Natives or both - you never quite know what you're going to get. It is crucial that your starting hero unit remains alive and as always, expect the unexpected!

Settlements: variable

Outlaws: variable

[/td][/tr][/table]

🌐 Unknown - Survival

[table][tr][/tr][tr][td]Knights of the Mediterranean

[/td][td]

Players spawn into a nearly empty map with only a few Villagers, a Shipment from their Home City, and their first Town Center. Defeating the enemy will require a unique deck and strategy.

Description: Players spawn into a barren mysterious region with only a few Villagers, a starting shipment, and their first Town Center. That's right, no hero or scouting units and no natural resources are present on this map!

Settlements: variable

Outlaws: variable

[/td][/tr][/table]

