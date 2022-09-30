 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dyson Sphere Program update for 30 September 2022

Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes Version 0.9.27.14659

Share · View all patches · Build 9628151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi engineers,
We're about to start a holiday break, and we couldn't resist updating with some fixes before that. Have fun!

Features:
-Added new models (LOD 0/1/2) and textures that belong to [Quantum Chemical Plant]. Finally, no shared models! But the VFX is still in the making.
Changes:

  • Modified the priority of Logistics Bot to put/collect items from Icarus. Now the priority to put/collect items from inventory is higher than before.
  • Modified the priority of putting items in the Storage. Now items collected from Icarus inventory will be prioritized into the red compartment (the restricted ones) of the storage.
  • When the mouse hovers over the logistics compartment of Icarus, the estimated delivery speed capability of the corresponding item will be displayed.
  • The Logistics Distributor panel now can display the number of successfully matched delivery routes and the number of routes outside the delivery range.
  • The operating distance of the Logistics Distributor has now become globally operable. You can also put/take item in the Storage directly from the Logistics Distributor panel.
    ‘- When you right click to cancel a handheld item and the inventory is full, the item will be added to the logistics compartment.
    Balance:
  • Adjusted the initial cargo capacity of Logistics Bots: 3 -> 8; The cargo capacities value after upgrading are: 9/10/12/14/16/18/20
    Bugfix:
  • Fixed the bug that when the Storage was built above the Logistics Distributor, the building alarm icon position was not changed .
  • Fixed the bug that the Logistics Distributor may lose some of Proliferator under certain circumstances.

Changed files in this update

Dyson Sphere Program Content Depot 1366541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link