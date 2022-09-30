Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes Version 0.9.27.14659

Hi engineers,
We're about to start a holiday break, and we couldn't resist updating with some fixes before that. Have fun!
Features:
-Added new models (LOD 0/1/2) and textures that belong to [Quantum Chemical Plant]. Finally, no shared models! But the VFX is still in the making.
Changes:
- Modified the priority of Logistics Bot to put/collect items from Icarus. Now the priority to put/collect items from inventory is higher than before.
- Modified the priority of putting items in the Storage. Now items collected from Icarus inventory will be prioritized into the red compartment (the restricted ones) of the storage.
- When the mouse hovers over the logistics compartment of Icarus, the estimated delivery speed capability of the corresponding item will be displayed.
- The Logistics Distributor panel now can display the number of successfully matched delivery routes and the number of routes outside the delivery range.
- The operating distance of the Logistics Distributor has now become globally operable. You can also put/take item in the Storage directly from the Logistics Distributor panel.
‘- When you right click to cancel a handheld item and the inventory is full, the item will be added to the logistics compartment.
Balance:
- Adjusted the initial cargo capacity of Logistics Bots: 3 -> 8; The cargo capacities value after upgrading are: 9/10/12/14/16/18/20
Bugfix:
- Fixed the bug that when the Storage was built above the Logistics Distributor, the building alarm icon position was not changed .
- Fixed the bug that the Logistics Distributor may lose some of Proliferator under certain circumstances.
Changed files in this update