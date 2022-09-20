- fixed Vantage rim
- improved AM11 engine dismount order
- improved M177 engine dismount order
- fixed edgewood hellcat config
- fixes in French localization
- updated car modding guide
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 20 September 2022
Hotfix 1.0.25.hf1
