Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 20 September 2022

Hotfix 1.0.25.hf1

Build 9551253 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed Vantage rim
  • improved AM11 engine dismount order
  • improved M177 engine dismount order
  • fixed edgewood hellcat config
  • fixes in French localization
  • updated car modding guide

