- Aston Martin DLC
- Added ability to scrap items per condition
- Fixed final gear ratio after gearbox tuning
- Fixed numpad keys display in descriptions
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 19 September 2022
Aston Martin DLC + Patch 1.0.25
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update