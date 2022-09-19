 Skip to content

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 19 September 2022

Aston Martin DLC + Patch 1.0.25

Build 9543572

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Aston Martin DLC
  • Added ability to scrap items per condition
  • Fixed final gear ratio after gearbox tuning
  • Fixed numpad keys display in descriptions

