Hotfix #29 Now Live!

Hello everyone,
We’ve got another hotfix for you today, handling a few crashes and blockers you’ve been reporting to us. Not every party gets along smoothly, but we’ve been told that companions at camp were giving you the cold shoulder after rescuing Halsin. We guess they’re just not fans of bears, but they should be a lot chattier now after some team building.
As ever, thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3 and taking the time to report these issues to us.
CRASHES & BLOCKERS
- Fixed a crash that would occur randomly when running the game on the Vulkan API in combination with an NVIDIA card.
- Fixed a crash that would occur when opening in-game windows like the Examine and Inventory panels when running the game on an NVIDIA card with DLSS enabled.
- You can now initiate dialogue with companions at camp after rescuing Halsin.
- Fixed the VFX crashing the game when shapeshifting (e.g. via Transform or Wild Shape).
- Fixed the sharp drops in FPS and the subsequent crash if your character dies while wearing the Helmet of Grit and the Gloves of Fire Resistance.
- Fixed a crash that would occur when saving after using a Scroll of Goodberry.
- Fixed potential freezes and GPU lockups for Mac users on AMD machines when clicking the ‘New Save’ button.
Changed files in this update