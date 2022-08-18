Cyber Heist - Out now!

Indents!

It’s here, a new contract! The Cyber Heist DLC is available for purchase now!

Kira, your former employer, has a new top-secret job, and as a newly independent contractor how could you refuse? Venture outside of your familiar arcology into a brand new arcology owned by the Malhorst-Gelb Group. There’s some new ground-breaking tech ripe for the taking, but you’re not the only one with sights on the prize.

Cyber Heist Includes:

New Main + Side Missions

New locations

5 New weapons including for the first time in The Ascent, melee weapons!

That’s not all! For all you Indents out there who’ve waited to jump into the world of The Ascent, the Cyber Edition (Digital) is out now!

The Cyber Edition Digital includes The Ascent and all additional paid content released since launch including the newly released Cyber Heist DLC!

