Welcome explorers to another exciting update for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition!

We are having lots of fun this summer and there’s so much to look forward to in this update! New maps, new customization options, and so much more, plus, the Peacemaker Community Event is here with all-new challenges, and cool rewards. So, grab your adventuring gear, it’s time to jump into all the fun!

While there are plenty of notable fixes and features in today’s update, here are some of the big highlights of what you can expect to see:

New Haudenosaunee Home City & Explorer Customizations

11 new cards & balance changes for Haudenosaunee

3 New Maps

Peacemaker Community Event

140 New Weekly Profile Icons

Crash Fixes

Performance Improvements

[READ MORE HERE!](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-iii-definitive-edition-update-13-18214/ style=button)

### ◆ UPDATE 13.18214 ◆

BUILD SPOTLIGHT

Peacemaker Community Event

##### 🤍 August 16th through September 1st 🤍

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is enjoying a nice and relaxing summer and we’re celebrating with the release of an all new event! For a limited time, you can unlock new portraits and explorer customizations by completing the community challenges!

🡒 Explorer Customizations!

[table equalcells=1][tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

🡒 NEW REWARDS!

[table equalcells=1][tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td][td] [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

NOW through September 1st complete daily in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards!

11 New Haudenosaunee Cards

[table][tr][td]Environmentalism (Card, III)

[/td][td]“Trees last significantly longer.”

Improves Villager wood yield by +500%.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]North America Trade (Card, IV)

[/td][td]“Villagers now earn extra Coin whilst gathering natural resources, particularly from animals.”

Additional Coin income whilst gathering: Huntables: 0.34 c/s Herdables 0.34 c/s Berries: 0.034 c/s Trees: 0.034 c/s



[/td][/tr][tr][td]Medicine Wheels (Card, I)

[/td][td]“Improves the effectiveness of Healers tasked to the community Plaza.”

Unrelated to this card, Healers may now socialize as a default feature of the Community Plaza (read on for details!)

This card improves their effectiveness by +50%.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Beaver Wars (Card, IV)

[/td][td]“Makes Rams and Mantlets more resistant to ranged and siege damage. Also grants their Champion upgrades.”

Ranged Armor increased by +15%.

Siege Armor increased by +30%.

Grants the Champion Ram and Champion Mantlet upgrades.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Siege Construction (Card, III)

[/td][td]“All Siege Workshop troops train faster and cost less population.”

Population cost reduction: -1.

Train time improvement: 30% faster.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Wampum (Card, IV)

[/td][td]“All Units and Buildings grant more XP when created.”

Build Bounty improvement: +35%

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Covenant Chain (Card, IV, 3000c)

[/td][td]“Ships 2 Heavy Cannons and a number of Mercenaries from the British isles.”

Ships 2 Heavy Cannons.

Ships 3 Harquebusiers, 4 Highlanders and 8 Irish Brigadiers.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]INF Canadian Loyalists (Card, IV, 1000f)

[/td][td]“Arrives fast! Ships a number of powerful Dragoons.”

Arrives in 5 seconds.

Ships 10 powerful Dragoons.

May be sent infinite times.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]22 Lenape Allies (Card, IV, 1000c)

[/td][td]“Ships a number of Native American Skirmishers that can stun enemy units at a distance with their war cry.”

Charged Stun ability: Cooldown: 40 seconds. Stun duration: 2 seconds.

Also grants Lenape Warrior Societies.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]TEAM 2 Light Cannons (Card, IV)

[/td][td]“Ships 2 Light Cannons.”

Granted to all team members.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]TEAM 3 Mantlets (Card, III)

[/td][td]“Ships 3 Mantlets.”

Granted to all team members.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]4 Healers (Card, II)

[/td][td]“Ships 4 Healers.”

Lakota Civilization also receives this card.

[/td][/tr][/table]

3 New Maps!

[table][tr][td][Knights of the Mediterranean]

[/td][td]

Acropolis: Players begin on their own plateau with some resources. Resources are more plentiful in the valley.

Description: Just like in Ancient Greece each player begins atop their own Acropolis that can be easily defended with a few segments of walls and the starting Battery Towers. However, not many resources are present atop each plateau so players will have to descend into the resource-rich valley below to continue gathering natural resources. Greek Phanariots also know the area well and may join you in your conquests.

Settlements: Phanar.

Outlaws: Inquisitor, Highwayman Rider.

[/td][/tr][tr][td][Knights of the Mediterranean]

[/td][td]

Mediterranean: Teams spawn on separate land masses along the coast of the Mediterranean Sea. Nearby natural resources on land are limited so players must expand to the surrounding land masses while fighting for control of the sea and lucrative Trade Routes.

Description: A large sea dividing Europe and Africa that is teeming with Fish, Whales, and Treasures. Natural resources on land are limited and will be quickly depleted so players must fight for dominance of the sea and the two lucrative Trade Routes and Royal Houses. Several islands dot the sea and provide strategic points for players to control and establish a strong presence on the sea.

Settlements: Phanar, Habsburg, Bourbon, Wittelsbach, Hanover.

Outlaws: Inquisitor, Corsair Marksman.

[/td][/tr][tr][td][Knights of the Mediterranean]

[/td][td]

Pomerania: A coastal region on the southern shore of the Baltic Sea.

Description: Along the southern coast of the Baltic Sea lies Pomerania. In this region, you may take to the water and use the coastal islands to gain an economic advantage over your enemy. You may also choose to control the land instead including the long trade route in the south.

Settlements: Vasa, Wettin.

Outlaws: Inquisitor, Crabat.

[/td][/tr][/table]

[READ MORE HERE!](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-iii-definitive-edition-update-13-18214/ style=button)

:alertalert: DISCLAIMER This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.

For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our social channels.