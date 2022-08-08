Hotfix #28 Now Live!

Hello everyone,

We’ve got another Hotfix for you, taking care of several crashes, blockers and visual bugs. We understand that Lae’zel is hard to please by nature, but it seems that she’s been more prone to tantrums since our previous Hotfix. We’ve explained party dynamics to her, which she didn’t really enjoy, but understands that she shouldn’t randomly stop following the player now.

Thank you for taking the time to report these issues to us, and thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3!

CRASHES & BLOCKERS



Fixed an issue where Lae’zel would stop following the player after going to camp when loading a previous Patch 8 savegame in Hotfix 27

Fixed a Vulkan-specific crash that would occur during Bibberbang explosions

Fixed Swarm AI not jumping in cases where their jump end position is blocked by another swarm member

Fixed crashes that would potentially occur during large combat scenarios

Fixed crashes that would potentially occur in Multiplayer combat when the player hovers the cursor over items or certain characters

Fixed a crash that would potentially occur in Multiplayer when joining if the host was in character creation

VISUAL BUGS

