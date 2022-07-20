Hotfix #26 Now Live!

Hello everyone,

We’ve got a new hotfix for you today, taking care of multiple crashes, bugs, and issues. Sometimes, corpses get nostalgic for those halcyon days of being less corpse-y. When this happens, they tend to stand bolt upright in an act of what can only be described as undead defiance. We’ve told them to act their age (dead being their age), hopefully leading to fewer weird ‘Didn’t I kill you already?’ moments.

As ever, thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3 and reporting these issues to us through all our channels. We really appreciate it!

CRASHES AND BLOCKERS



Party members now appear correctly at camp regardless of how many times you go there.

Fixed a major blocker causing a permanent black screen if the game had just loaded after you went to camp.

Fixed a major multiplayer issue causing you to get blocked if you gave a fellow player control of an Origin character.

Fixed an issue that would block you in the Active Roll UI if you were interrupted by an NPC’s crime interrogation dialogue.

Fixed a crash related to the bibberbangs’ explosion VFX.

Fixed a crash that would occur after loading a savegame.

Fixed a crash that would occur if you had created the Vision of the Absolute spear and saved in camp.

Fixed a blocker that would occur if you took a Long Rest after defeating Bernard and the automatons atop the Arcane Tower.

CINEMATICS



Fixed cinematic issues related to Barcus and Beldron at Grymforge.

Fixed a cinematic issue related to missing water VFX when speaking to Gauntlet Dain at Waukeen's Rest.

Fixed the myconids freezing during their cinematic dialogue.

Fixed a cinematic issue causing party members to have jittering heads during the cinematic dialogue with the deep rothé.

Fixed female halflings and gnomes not looking at the correct speakers in a cinematic dialogue during the introduction to the camp area.

Fixed cinematic issues in the conversation with Nettie involving drinking the antidote.

Fixed a continuity issue where the bard dialogue options with BOOOAL wouldn’t proceed correctly.

Fixed several cinematic issues related to camera angles, animations, depth of field, popping, lighting, and clipping.

UI



Fixed an issue related to the new combat cameras causing the gold dice overlay and vignette to go missing after the first critical camera shot.

Added missing weapon damage resistance to the resistances' update.

Fixed an issue causing the inventory to appear empty if a character was looted as a soul and then revived.

Fixed an issue causing spells in the custom Hotbar to be removed after Wildshaping.

Fixed a UI issue where searching for filtered names did not display the relevant items.

Fixed spell options becoming greyed out if you moved around in-game whilst the Variant Hotbar was open and active.

Fixed some global inventory filters not working if your character wasn't Proficient.

Fixed the visibility of the Options screen when applying any Interface option while in a dialogue.

CONTINUITY AND OTHER BUGS

