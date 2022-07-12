 Skip to content

Baldur's Gate 3 update for 12 July 2022

Hotfix #25 Now Live!

Hotfix #25 Now Live!

Build 9107647 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We’ve got another hotfix for you today, addressing a couple of troublesome crashes and issues. It’s not a party if your members stop following you into the unknown, so we’ve had a little chat with them about following your instructions more closely. Now, your followers should…follow you. Thank you for taking the time to report these issues to us so we can fix them swiftly!

FIXES
  • Fixed an issue where party members would stop following the character you’re controlling, including crashes that could occur relating to this issue.
  • Fixed a crash related to switching hair colours or highlights.
  • Fixed a crash that would occur when ending long rest and then saving.
  • Fixed a crash related to pickpocketing and trading, and using items whose ownership changed.

