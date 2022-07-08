Hotfix #24 Now Live!

Hello everyone,
Fresh off Patch 8’s release, we’ve got a small hotfix for you today. Some folks just like to hang around long after they’ve overstayed their welcome, and we had a pesky issue where some summons and characters were really making their presence felt on your portrait bar. This has now been rectified. Happy gnoming and barding to you all!
FIXES
- Fixed a recently introduced issue with summons and other characters that caused their portraits to multiply and their corpses to remain active even after they were unsummoned or killed.
- Fixed a crash related to viewing tooltips.
- Fixed a crash related to using the sliders on the hotbar.
- Fixed a crash related to incorrect data.
