 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Baldur's Gate 3 update for 8 July 2022

Hotfix #24 Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9088149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Fresh off Patch 8’s release, we’ve got a small hotfix for you today. Some folks just like to hang around long after they’ve overstayed their welcome, and we had a pesky issue where some summons and characters were really making their presence felt on your portrait bar. This has now been rectified. Happy gnoming and barding to you all!

FIXES
  • Fixed a recently introduced issue with summons and other characters that caused their portraits to multiply and their corpses to remain active even after they were unsummoned or killed.
  • Fixed a crash related to viewing tooltips.
  • Fixed a crash related to using the sliders on the hotbar.
  • Fixed a crash related to incorrect data.

Changed files in this update

Gustav Content Depot 1086941
  • Loading history…
Gustav Content - Bin Depot 1419652
  • Loading history…
Gustav Content - Launcher Depot 1419653
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link