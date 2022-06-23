Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition - Update 13.12327

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello trailblazers! Are you ready for another fun-filled and exciting update for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition? The wait is over!

We’ve got some awesome changes in store from, an overhaul of the Lakota civilization to new ways to interact with all the minor civilizations, and even a new cheat code! Plus a brand new event with explorer customizations that you won’t want to miss!

Here are a few notable features to look out for in today’s update:

New ways to interact with all minor civilizations

New Tengri Shrine minor civilization (available on 6 maps)

New Lakota civilization changes Lakota Home City Customization 7 new cards Various gameplay & balance changes

Naval overhaul for Lakota, Haudenosaunee, Inca & Aztecs

Gift of Nature Event

5 new random maps

Various balance changes Including 2 new Italian Cards



### ◆ UPDATE 13.12327 ◆

BUILD SPOTLIGHT

Gift of Nature Event

##### 🤍 June 23rd through July 7th 🤍

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is celebrating nature and the native civilizations with the release of an all-new event! For a limited time, you can unlock new portraits, explorer customizations, and even a new cheat by completing the community challenges!

🡒 NEW REWARDS!

🡒 Plus New Explorer Customizations!

Starting June 23rd through July 7th complete daily in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards!

New Minor Civilization: Tengri Shrine

To celebrate the rework of the native alliance system we have added a new minor civilization, the Tengri Shrine!

“Tengrism is an ancient animistic religion that was widespread in North and Central Asia. The sky god “tengri” is its main deity and was worshiped next to many natural spirits and souls. In Tengrism and related beliefs high elevations like mountain peaks are considered sacred places due to their proximity to the sky. The “ovoo” is a man-made stone heap that represents a peak and therefore acts as a shrine. The political legitimacy of rulers in Turko-Mongol societies and states was connected to Tengri and comparable to the Chinese “mandate of heaven” or European “divine right of kings”. The royal Mongol chronicle from the 13th century CE claims for instance that the ancestors of Genghis Khan are descendants of Tengri.”

Units: Tatar Archer, Tengri Wolf

Tatar Archer, Tengri Wolf Technologies: Shaman Drums, Kumis, Wind Horses

You can ally with this new minor civilization on the following maps:

Siberia

Silk Road

Mongolia

[NEW!] Central Asia

[NEW!] Yamal

Eurasian Steppe [Knights of the Mediterranean]

Lakota: New Cards, Technologies, and Big Buttons

[table][tr][td]Camp Movements (Card, II) [/td][td]“Ships 2 War Hut Travois. Improves construction speeds and enables most Lakota buildings to be deconstructed into Travois so they may be built elsewhere.”

Construction speed improvement +25%.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Territorial Claims (Card, III) [/td][td]“Enables Cetan Bowmen to siege buildings from a long-range with their arrows and significantly improves War Clubman siege damage.”

War Clubman damage +50%.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Akichita (Card, IV) [/td][td]“Significantly increases the hitpoints of all Lakota Warriors, but reduces their damage against Villagers.”

All Lakota units: +20% hitpoints.

Villager damage -50% for Cavalry and 34% for Infantry.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Advanced Captured Mortars (Card, IV) [/td][td]“Ships 4 Captured Mortars. Reduces their resource and population cost.”

Costs 500 Coin.

Population cost reduction -4.

Resource cost reduction -10%.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Lakota Lands (Big Button, IV) [/td][td]“Teepees now cast their benefits over a much wider area and will also improve unit movement speed.”

Teepee Big Button costing 250 food, wood & coin

Speed aura +10%

Improves LOS & Auras by +20 range

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Gun Running (Big Button, IV) [/td][td]“Enables your Native Embassy to recruit sinister Outlaws and powerful Captured Mortars.”

Embassy Big Button available to Lakota, Haudenosaunee, Aztec & Inca costing 700 coin

Enables Outlaws in the Commerce Age and Captured Mortar in the Industrial Age

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Fur Dressing (Tech, I) [/td][td]“Villagers gather Coin from Tribal Marketplaces faster.”

Tribal Marketplace technology available to the Lakota and Haudenosaunee costing 75 food and 125 wood.

Grants +10% gathering speed.

[/td][/tr][/table]

5 New Maps!

[table][tr][td]Knights of the Mediterranean [/td][td]Portugal: A narrow region along the west coast of the Iberian Peninsula.

Description: In Portugal players may invest in a strong navy and fishing economy to secure the narrow but bountiful sea. Equally a military presence on land can secure map control and establish dominance over the long trade route for a long-term advantage.

Settlements: Wittelsbach, Habsburg.

Outlaws: Inquisitor, Highwayman Rider.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Knights of the Mediterranean [/td][td]Rhine: The northeast side of the river sees a lush, thick temperate forest with Gold Mines, while in the southwest of the map lies a portion of hunt-rich plains.

Description: The wide Rhine river containing a river trade route cuts through this region and divides the Rhineland into its two biomes: a grassy plain to the southwest and a lush temperate forest to the northeast. Teams always start on the same side of the Rhine, but the starting positions alternate between the grassy plain and temperate forest. The two biomes offer different resource distributions, so be prepared to adapt to your surroundings.

Settlements: Vasa, Wettin, Habsburg, Bourbon, Hanover.

Outlaws: Inquisitor, Crabat.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Knights of the Mediterranean [/td][td]Karelian Lakes: Many frozen lakes dot the landscape of this open map.

Description: A large number of frozen lakes dot the landscape of this frigid open region. In between the lakes a lucrative trade route winds and may prove a point of early contention. Karelia offers players plentiful amounts of natural resources they may exploit. The large patches of ice leave players vulnerable to enemy raids, keep a watchful eye on the map!

Settlements: Oldenburg, Vasa, Jagiellon.

Outlaws: Highwayman Rider, Cossack Rider.[/td][/tr][tr][td] [/td][td]Central Asia: Teams are separated by two shallow rivers that flow into the Aral Sea in this arid region.

Description: Central Asia is an arid, mineral rich region. Players will find defending their town relatively easy, but establishing control of the resource rish regions of the map will be important. Teams are separated by two shallow rivers that flow from a grassy plateau to the Aral Sea. In the plateau and along the river banks, players can find Gold Mines and lush vegetation. In the northwest, players will find roaming animals to hunt and Salt Mines.

Settlements: Tengri, Sufi.

Outlaws: Wokou Horseman, Wokou Monk.[/td][/tr][tr][td] [/td][td]Yamal: Players begin in the thin Yamal peninsula. Crossing either branch of the sea provides opportunity to players to expand their bases.

Description: Players begin on a narrow peninsula with inlets of water on either side that restrict the map. Players must extend to the outer regions of the map to access the trade routes, additional natural resources, and to ally with local settlements.

Settlements: Tengri.

Outlaws: Wokou Horseman, Cossack Daredevil.[/td][/tr][/table]

