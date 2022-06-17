Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes 0.9.26.13026

Hi Engineers,

We have made some fixes and updates for the Error report and quick move related features in Sandbox Mode.

Have a great weekend!

[Version 0.9.26.13026]

Changes:

The logic for viewing mineral details in Starmap has been remade. Now you can see the exact mineral count information if the required tech is unlocked. For planets you have already explored, you can directly view its mineral count.

Adjusted the physical spacing for planting minerals in Sandbox Mode so that it can be applied in most grids that are not too narrow.

Bugfix:

Fixed a bug where dismantling a Logistics Station would result in a red error under certain circumstances.

Fixed the bug that when the resolution height and UI reference height are different, the indication circle for fast traveling in the Starmap with the right mouse button is different from the actual mouse position.

Fixed the bug that the error may occured when automatically combining the RAM of solar sails.

Fixed the bug that the shortcut key for quick transfer of items conflicts with the shortcut key for sorter switching filter.

Fixed the bug that when fast traveling to planets in other galaxies with vein distribution display enabled, the vein distribution on that planet is not displayed.

Thank you for your continuing support! You can send your feedback in Discord and Google Form! See you next time!