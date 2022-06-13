Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes 0.9.26.12913

Hi Engineers! Brief Announcement: We fixed some Sandbox Mode bugs! \Have fun!/
[Version 0.9.26.12913]
Bugfix:
- Fixed a bug in Sandbox Mode that the number of cargos generated by the Traffic Monitor may overflow.
- Fixed a bug in the Star Map of Sandbox Mode that Icarus may appeared at the center of the planet after fast moving to a planet.
- Fixed a bug in the Star Map of Sandbox Mode that Icarus may became smaller or even disappear after fast moving to a planet.
- Fixed a bug that some formula data may be misjudged.
Thank you for your continuing support! You can send your feedback in Discord and Google Form! See you next time!
