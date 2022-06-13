 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dyson Sphere Program update for 13 June 2022

Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes 0.9.26.12913

Share · View all patches · Build 8924529 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Engineers! Brief Announcement: We fixed some Sandbox Mode bugs! \Have fun!/

[Version 0.9.26.12913]
Bugfix:

  • Fixed a bug in Sandbox Mode that the number of cargos generated by the Traffic Monitor may overflow.
  • Fixed a bug in the Star Map of Sandbox Mode that Icarus may appeared at the center of the planet after fast moving to a planet.
  • Fixed a bug in the Star Map of Sandbox Mode that Icarus may became smaller or even disappear after fast moving to a planet.
  • Fixed a bug that some formula data may be misjudged.

Thank you for your continuing support! You can send your feedback in Discord and Google Form! See you next time!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link