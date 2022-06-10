Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes 0.9.26.12891

Good evening engineers! The update is coming as promised!

This update covers the [Minimal Resource Multiplier] (regarded as an [extremely difficult mode]) and the [Sandbox mode]. Whether you are a workaholic engineer or ready to create a scene in the Dyson sphere universe, both can find new ways to work and play!

We will continue to refine and polish the two new modes launched today, as well as experiment with the recipe (see "balance" section). We are looking forward to hear you from Discord and Google Form.

[Version 0.9.26.12891]

Features:

Added [Minimal Resource Multiplier] : 10% resource multiplier on initial planet, and 7% basic resource multiplier on other planets. The bonus of galaxy remoteness on mineral quantity are also reduced.

Added [Sandbox Mode]. This mode can be selected in the 'New Game' and create savedata for Sandbox Mode. You can also load an existing savedata in the Sandbox mode to continue the gameplay progress under it.

(Sandbox mode) Fast Travel: Icarus is able to fast move on planets and among planets.





(Sandbox mode) Technology Group Unlock: You can unlock most of the technology at once in Tech Tree.

(Sandbox mode) Instant technology unlock: All technologies can be unlocked directly in Sandbox Mode.

(Sandbox mode) Directly generation/removal of cargos by Traffic Monitor: You can set the Traffic Monitor and produce/consume the specified items at the corresponding speed.

(Sandbox mode) Item acquisition: You can directly obtain the items you want by enable this function in Replicator.

(Sandbox mode) Common item acquisition: You can get one stack of each types of frequently used item in Replicator.

(Sandbox mode) One-key inventory empty function: You can clean up all items in the backpack with one key.

(Sandbox mode) Logistic Station Item Count Lock: You can lock specific item in the logistics station to a fixed amount.

(Sandbox mode) Mineral Customization Tool: You can directly generate and customize the type, location and reserves of minerals on the planet.

(Sandbox mode) Vegetation Planting Tool: You can plant vegetation freely on the surface of the planet.

(Sandbox mode) Surface Removal Tool: You can remove minerals or vegetation on the surface of the planet.

(Sandbox mode) Mecha Core Energy Lock: You can enable this function to keep Icarus' core full of energy!

(Sandbox mode) Fast Construction: You can modify the construction speed faster, even instant construction.

(Sandbox mode) Infinite Sand: Enable this function to enjoy unlimited sand storage!

(Sandbox mode) One-key Foundation Reformation: You can press a single button to lay a foundation on the surface of the whole planet while clearing all vegetation.

(Sandbox mode) One-key Terrain Restoration: You can press a button to restore the current planet's terrain and vegetation to its initial state.

(Sandbox mode) Biubiubiubiu: You can set the launch speed of the EM-Rail Ejector and Vertical Launching Silo to ten times the normal mode.



(Sandbox mode) POOOWWER: You can set the power generation of the Artificial Star to one hundred times the normal mode.

(Sandbox mode) Dyson Sphere Fast Construction: This function allows you to automatically and quickly build the planned Dyson swarm or Dyson shell.





(Sandbox mode) Dyson Swarm Manual Construction: Let Icarus hold the solar sail item in space, and left click any blank in space to manually launch the solar sail. Shoot me for Victory -- Icarus."

New Planet: [Savanna] A temperate planet and its vegetation is added. (Only available in New Game)

New Planet: [Pandora Swamp] A temperate planet and its vegetation is added. (Only available in New Game)

New Planet: [Crystal Desert] A desert planet and its special terrain is added. Rare Grating Stone is featured on this planet. (Only available in New Game)

New Planet: [Frozen Tundra] A frozen planet and its special terrain is added. (Only available in New Game)

Added 2 new subtypes of [Ice Field Gelisol] planets. (Available in existing savedata)

One-key Solar Sail Deletion: You can delete all solar sails in a planetary system, or all solar sails in the orbit of a selected Dyson swarm with one click.

Added a new technology [Reformation Refining] which follows the [X-ray Cracking]. This technology will unlock the reforming refining formula for refined oil production

Added [Dithering] effect switch in the screen settings.

Changes:

The font of the numbers in the planetary/stellar information panel has been changed to equal-width font.

Now you can use the right click to split items: (i) Press [ 0 ] ~ [ 9 ] [ ← ] to input the quantity directly; (ii) Hold [ SHIFT ] to split by the number of items stacked; (iii) [ + ] / [ - ] increase / decrease the number of items by 1 stack; (iv) Move the mouse vertically away from the pull bar to achieve a finer quantitative split.

Optimize the memory usage of Solar Sail. Added the function of manually optimizing the memory usage of Solar Sail.

Balance:

Reduce the number of [Super-magnetic Ring] required for manufacturing [Miniature Particle Collider]: 50 -> 25

The CentreBrain thought that the mining rate of Spiniform Stalagmite Crystal vein was too low and decided to increase the amount of Spiniform Stalagmite Crystals significantly: The demand for Spiniform Stalagmite Crystal in the Carbon Nanotube (Advanced) formula 2 -> 6, while the amount of product and manufacturing time remain same.

The CentreBrain thought that the mining rate of Optical Grating Crystal vein was too low and decided to increase the amount of Optical Grating Crystals significantly: The demand for Optical Grating Crystal in the Casimir Crystal (advanced) formula 4 -> 8, while the amount of product and manufacturing time remain same.

(The above value adjustment is for the consideration of game balance and challenge. The game is still under EA, and the values will be further balanced to meet the new features and better gameplay experiences. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to your current game progress!)

Bugfix:

Fixed the bug that when choosing forced build when pasting blueprints, trying to match the sorter connection might report an error.

Fixed the bug that solar sail vapors sometimes appear inside neutron stars.

Fixed a bug where the sorter logic determinism was not working: when Icarus was or was not on the local planet, the logic of the sorter's operation would produce inconsistencies, which in turn led to a series of chain reactions such as a drop in yield.

Thank you for your continuing support! You can send your feedback in Discord and Google Form! See you next time!