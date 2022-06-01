June 2022 Update is coming soon

Hello everyone,
The next Garry's Mod update is coming soon!
The current plan is to release the next Garry's Mod update on 8th of June at 1PM GMT.
The update will be mandatory for all server owners, so mark the date and time. Servers will need to be updated before people can join them again.
You can preview the list of upcoming changes here:
https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/e/2PACX-1vTzEJEpdEje8e-FgsbyWGydu_Ez7p82MwOUPmRlUAAJ-KpkNJhHctyadZosfUYjVTz26KGip7bI7M9T/pub
Please note this list is still work in progress and is subject to change.
Help us test the update
We kindly ask anyone willing to help us test this update before it releases (especially modders and server owners), to minimize any potential problems with the update.
You will find instructions on how to test the upcoming update below.
You can report any found issues in the comments below, on our official Discord server or on our official bug tracking repository on GitHub: (be sure to search before posting)
https://github.com/Facepunch/garrysmod-issues
https://discord.com/invite/gmod
Pre-release Steam Branch
The Pre-Release and x86-64 Steam beta branches for Garry's Mod has been updated and contain all the changes that will be included in the next update.
If you want to set up an Dedicated Server instance using the Pre-Release branch, see this article: https://wiki.facepunch.com/gmod/Downloading_a_Dedicated_Server
How to switch game branches:
- Exit the game
- Right click on Garry's Mod in Steam and select Properties
- Go to the Betas tab and select your desired branch None - This is the normal version of the game
Pre-Release - This is the next update
Dev - This is a bleeding edge version of the game, expect it to contain more bugs than usual
Changed depots in x86-64 branch