Hello explorers! Welcome to another update for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition. This one is smaller than usual, but we didn’t want to wait.

Thank you for sharing in yet another major milestone for Age of Empires with us! We hope you enjoy all the changes and look forward to sharing in all the adventures yet to come!

—The _Age of Empires _Team

[READ MORE HERE!](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-iii-definitive-edition-update-13-10442/ style=button)

:alertalert: DISCLAIMER This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.

For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our social channels.