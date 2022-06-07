 Skip to content

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition update for 7 June 2022

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition — Update 13.10442

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello explorers! Welcome to another update for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition. This one is smaller than usual, but we didn’t want to wait.

Thank you for sharing in yet another major milestone for Age of Empires with us! We hope you enjoy all the changes and look forward to sharing in all the adventures yet to come!

—The _Age of Empires _Team

This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!

[READ MORE HERE!](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-iii-definitive-edition-update-13-10442/ style=button)

:alertalert: DISCLAIMER

This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.

For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our social channels.

Changed files in this update

