Available Now: Knights of the Mediterranean, new to AoE III: DE!

Calling all explorers! It’s finally here! Knights of the Mediterranean – the latest DLC for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is available TODAY!
Control the Mediterranean with two new and exciting civilizations: the Italians and the Maltese, plus enjoy a whole slew of new maps, and some engaging game modes! So, pick your favorite civs because it’s GAME ON! We’re celebrating with a new event and there are some awesome features landing too! Take a look:
- 2 new Civilizations
- A New Event with 31 Challenges
- 30 new Random Maps
- 9 new Minor Civilizations
- 8 Historical Maps
- Diplomacy Game mode
- Tycoon Game mode
Need more? Here’s a little extra content for you!
[New Civs! The Italians & the Maltese](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/explore-newest-civs-in-aoe-iii-de-italians-and-maltese/ style=button) [Historical Maps & More](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/historical-maps-and-more-come-to-knights-of-the-mediterranean/ style=button) [NEW! European Royal Houses](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/aoe-iii-de-introduces-european-royal-houses/ style=button) [Tycoon Mode](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/ageiiide-tycoon-mode/ style=button) [Creator Content](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/live-preview-knights-of-the-mediterranean-age-of-empires-iii-de/ style=button) [Patch Notes](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-iii-definitive-edition-update-13-9057/ style=button)
Knights of the Mediterranean Event
##### 🤍 May 26th through June 27th 🤍
Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is celebrating the coming of 2 new civilizations and a new game mode PLUS a Knights of the Mediterranean Event. This event will be a little different with 31 State challenges for Italy and Malta!
🡒 NEW REWARDS!
[table equalcells=1][tr]
[td][/td]
[td][/td][td][/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Starting May 26th through June 27th complete daily in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards!
Each of the following challenges must be unlocked in order and on separate days. This is just a small sample of all 31 challenges.
[table][tr][td]Day 5[/td][td]🔒 Play a single Skirmish or Multiplayer match as the French, Germans, or Italians.
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Architect.[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]Day 10[/td][td]🔒 Train 20 Spies in a single Skirmish or Multiplayer match.
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Filiki Eteria.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Day 15[/td][td]🔒 Deal 2,000 Hand Damage (Melee) with Infantry in a single Skirmish or Multiplayer match.
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Papal Guard.
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Male Explorer.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Day 20[/td][td]🔒 Research 30 Technologies in any amount of Skirmish or Multiplayer matches.
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Northern Musketeer.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Day 25[/td][td]🔒 Build 20 Outposts, Asian Castles or African Towers in any amount of Skirmish or Multiplayer matches.
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Papal Lancer.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Day 30[/td][td]🔒 Play a Historical Map and survive for at least 10 minutes.
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Gondolas.[/td][/tr][/table]
Happy Gaming!
Buy Now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1817361/Age_of_Empires_III_Definitive_Edition__Knights_of_the_Mediterranean/
Changed depots in tantalus-staging-final branch