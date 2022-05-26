Available Now: Knights of the Mediterranean, new to AoE III: DE!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Calling all explorers! It’s finally here! Knights of the Mediterranean – the latest DLC for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is available TODAY!

Control the Mediterranean with two new and exciting civilizations: the Italians and the Maltese, plus enjoy a whole slew of new maps, and some engaging game modes! So, pick your favorite civs because it’s GAME ON! We’re celebrating with a new event and there are some awesome features landing too! Take a look:

2 new Civilizations

A New Event with 31 Challenges

30 new Random Maps

9 new Minor Civilizations

8 Historical Maps

Diplomacy Game mode

Tycoon Game mode

Need more? Here’s a little extra content for you!

[New Civs! The Italians & the Maltese](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/explore-newest-civs-in-aoe-iii-de-italians-and-maltese/ style=button) [Historical Maps & More](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/historical-maps-and-more-come-to-knights-of-the-mediterranean/ style=button) [NEW! European Royal Houses](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/aoe-iii-de-introduces-european-royal-houses/ style=button) [Tycoon Mode](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/ageiiide-tycoon-mode/ style=button) [Creator Content](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/live-preview-knights-of-the-mediterranean-age-of-empires-iii-de/ style=button) [Patch Notes](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-iii-definitive-edition-update-13-9057/ style=button)

Knights of the Mediterranean Event

##### 🤍 May 26th through June 27th 🤍

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is celebrating the coming of 2 new civilizations and a new game mode PLUS a Knights of the Mediterranean Event. This event will be a little different with 31 State challenges for Italy and Malta!

🡒 NEW REWARDS!

[table equalcells=1][tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td][td] [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Starting May 26th through June 27th complete daily in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards!

Each of the following challenges must be unlocked in order and on separate days. This is just a small sample of all 31 challenges.

[table][tr][td]Day 5[/td][td]🔒 Play a single Skirmish or Multiplayer match as the French, Germans, or Italians.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Architect.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Day 10[/td][td]🔒 Train 20 Spies in a single Skirmish or Multiplayer match.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Filiki Eteria.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Day 15[/td][td]🔒 Deal 2,000 Hand Damage (Melee) with Infantry in a single Skirmish or Multiplayer match.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Papal Guard.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Male Explorer.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Day 20[/td][td]🔒 Research 30 Technologies in any amount of Skirmish or Multiplayer matches.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Northern Musketeer.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Day 25[/td][td]🔒 Build 20 Outposts, Asian Castles or African Towers in any amount of Skirmish or Multiplayer matches.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Papal Lancer.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Day 30[/td][td]🔒 Play a Historical Map and survive for at least 10 minutes.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Gondolas.[/td][/tr][/table]

Happy Gaming!

Buy Now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1817361/Age_of_Empires_III_Definitive_Edition__Knights_of_the_Mediterranean/