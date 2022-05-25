Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition — Update 13.9057

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome trailblazers to a much-anticipated update for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition!

AoE III: DE is excited to present the newest DLC – Knights of the Mediterranean! This includes two new civs, new maps, new historical battles, and so many more new things! Don’t miss out on all the excitement and get ready to explore the Mediterranean!

Here are a few notable features to look out for in today’s update:

2 New Civilizations Italy Malta

2 New Game Modes: Tycoon Mode Diplomacy Mode

31 State challenges for Italy & Malta event 23 new Profiles Icons 8 new Explorer skins

25 Achievements

30 new European Maps

9 new Royal Houses, each with unique units & technologies

8 new Historical Maps

### ◆ UPDATE 13.9057 ◆

BUILD SPOTLIGHT

Knights of the Mediterranean Event

##### 🤍 May 26th through June 27th 🤍

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is celebrating the coming of 2 new civilizations and a new game mode PLUS a Knights of the Mediterranean Event. This event will be a little different with 31 State challenges for Italy and Malta!

🡒 NEW REWARDS!

Starting May 26th through June 27th complete daily in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards!

Each of the following challenges must be unlocked in order and on separate days. This is just a small sample of all 31 challenges.

[table][tr][td]Day 5[/td][td]🔒 Play a single Skirmish or Multiplayer match as the French, Germans, or Italians.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Architect.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Day 10[/td][td]🔒 Train 20 Spies in a single Skirmish or Multiplayer match.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Filiki Eteria.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Day 15[/td][td]🔒 Deal 2,000 Hand Damage (Melee) with Infantry in a single Skirmish or Multiplayer match.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Papal Guard.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Male Explorer.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Day 20[/td][td]🔒 Research 30 Technologies in any amount of Skirmish or Multiplayer matches.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Northern Musketeer.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Day 25[/td][td]🔒 Build 20 Outposts, Asian Castles or African Towers in any amount of Skirmish or Multiplayer matches.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Papal Lancer.[/td][/tr][tr][td]Day 30[/td][td]🔒 Play a Historical Map and survive for at least 10 minutes.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock - Gondolas.[/td][/tr][/table]

🡒 KEEP IT FOREVER!!

Remember: if you sign in to Xbox Live at any point during the event, you get to keep all the mods and profile icons you unlock! Sign in, earn your rewards, and enjoy!

