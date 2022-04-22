Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes 0.9.25.11996

Share · View all patches · Build 8604302 · Last edited 22 April 2022 – 11:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello Engineers!

We noticed some bugs that affected the gameplay experience, so we pushed out urgent fixes.

As we continue to monitor yesterday's update, please leave comments or join the community to share your thoughts!

[Version 0.9.25.11996]

Bugfix:

Fixed the bug of abnormal power consumption of Advanced Mining Machine.

Fixed the bug that the Dyson frame coloring scheme could not be saved properly.

Thank you for your continuing support! You can send your feedback in Discord and Google Form! See you next time!