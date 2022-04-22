 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Dyson Sphere Program update for 22 April 2022

Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes 0.9.25.11996

Share · View all patches · Build 8604302 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Engineers!

We noticed some bugs that affected the gameplay experience, so we pushed out urgent fixes.

As we continue to monitor yesterday's update, please leave comments or join the community to share your thoughts!

[Version 0.9.25.11996]

Bugfix:

  • Fixed the bug of abnormal power consumption of Advanced Mining Machine.
  • Fixed the bug that the Dyson frame coloring scheme could not be saved properly.

Thank you for your continuing support! You can send your feedback in Discord and Google Form! See you next time!

Changed files in this update

Dyson Sphere Program Content Depot 1366541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.