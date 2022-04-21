Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes 0.9.25.11985 & FAQ

Hi engineers!

\The Patch has arrived on time!/

A special asset called [metadata] is the main content of this update. It can be used across all savedatas with different [cluster addresses] to buyout (quickly unlock) the matrix technology for the corresponding savedata.

Here we would like to explain the basic information about this special asset in a quick FAQ:.

Q: How do I get the metadata?

A: The way to get metadata is the production matrix.

For example, in a savedata with a resource multiplier of 1x, if the blue matrix capacity is 360 units per minute and the yellow matrix is 180 units per minute, you will get [360 blue matrix metadata] and [180 yellow matrix metadata].

However, the above example is the savedata set in [resource multiplier set to 1X]. Please click “New Game” in the game for details about how the conversion rate of metadata will differ under different resource multipliers.

Q: What is the purpose of metadata? How to use it?

A: Currently, metadata can buyout technology across savedata which own different “cluster address”. The metadata of the six matrices can buyout its corresponding technology.

For example, if you have obtained [360 blue matrix metadata] and [180 yellow matrix metadata] in savedata A, you can use the [360 blue matrix metadata] in savedata B to unlock (buy out) the technology that requires the production of blue matrix.

Q: What is “cluster address”?

A: This is a new concept introduced by the mastermind in this version, which is closely related to the acquisition and use of metadata.

The “cluster address” is the [Cluster Seed+Number of Stars+Resource Multiplier] set by the engineer at the beginning of the game. Suppose it is the [address + door number + room number] of your savedata.

If savedata A and savedata B own same [Cluster Seed+Number of Stars+Resource Multiplier], CentreBrain will regard them as “living in the same cluster”; If one of these three settings is different, savedata A and savedata B will be recognized as savedatas in separate clusters.

Q: If I have several savedatas, how will the metadata be calculated?

A: Generally, the metadata you get is equal to the sum of the matrix production capacity in all savedatas.

However, it will contribute only the highest capacity data as metadata if there're multiple savedatas come from the same cluster address.

As an example, let’s assume that both archive A and archive B have the same cluster address of [Seed 0000000000 + 01 Star + unlimited resources].

-Savedata A has a blue matrix capacity of 360/minute and a yellow matrix capacity of 0/minute.

-Savedata B has a blue matrix capacity of 180/min and a yellow matrix capacity of 180/min.

-Then the contributed blue matrix metadata is 360 and the yellow matrix metadata is 180.

-But if savedata A and savedata B are from different cluster addresses, the contributed blue matrix metadata is 540 and the yellow matrix metadata is 180.

Q: Is there a restriction on using the metadata?

A: Yes. The metadata CANNOT be used on savedatas that belong to its home cluster address.

Q: Is there an upper limit for metadata accumulation?

A: There is no upper limit.

Q：Does using metadata affect getting achievements?

A: There are currently 5 achievements that cannot be obtained by using metadata. Please check for the detail in achievements panel.

Q: Will using metadata affect uploading my data to Milkyway?

A: No, it does not affect.

Q: Can I use other people’s savedatas to get metadata?

A: No.

I hope the above can answer some of your questions! Please leave your comments if we didn’t explain ourselves clearly. We will answer your common concerns in the coming announcement.

Thanks again to all engineers for your interest in us! Because of the epidemic, the actual schedule has been delayed compared to our original work plan. We can still continue to work, thanks to your encouragement and motivation to help us move forward. <3



[Version 0.9.25.11985]

Features:

Now the Dyson Shell and Dyson Swarm can be colored. Added coloring function for Dyson Shell & Dyson Swarm.

New asset: [Metadata]. Metadata can be obtained by mass-producing Matrices. In the current version, it is used for technology instant unlocking (buyout). Once the Metadata is obtained in one game, it can be counted and used in another game across cluster seeds.

Added an operation of quick transferring items. It can be applied to all kinds of buildings. You can hold [CTRL] and click the building to fill/take items, or press [Tab]/[`~] when the building panel is open.

Added pop-up briefing panels for buildings. This feature has been applied to all buildings. Hovering the mouse over a building will show the current status of the building.

New function in Blueprint Paste Mode: Press the [Tab] key to toggle the mouse anchor position.

New function in Blueprint Paste Mode: When the blueprint indicates that it is not buildable, press [Shift+Enter] to force plan the buildable part.

New function in Blueprint Paste Mode: In Blueprint Paste Mode, the memo icon marked on the conveyor belt when making blueprints will be displayed.

Added 3 new Dyson shell pattern styles.

Added 2 new background music for Ice Field Gelisol planets, Gobi planets, and other desert planets.

15 new icicle models and ice decorations for Ice Field Gelisol planets. This content is visible in the new game or old savedata if the Ice Field Gelisol planet has been found yet.

The research queue now shows a detailed description of technology when hovering over the technology icon.

Tutorials added: added more tips and guidelines for the construction process of Sorters, Conveyor Belts, Matrix Labs, and Planetary Logistics Stations.

Added button prompts to the interface for upgrade and delete functions.

Changes:

The shortage of buildings and facilities will be shown in red in the Blueprint Browser if you do not have enough buildings and facilities in your inventory to restore the Blueprint.

A change to the foundation style selection UI: when a player clicks on a foundation that is undecorated, the foundation texture style next to it will not be reset.

The Orbital Collector panel will display the speed of resource collection; The Gas Giant's base output rate will be displayed to 4 decimal places.

Optimized the emission effect of lava rubbles on Lava planets.

Balance:

Once the output of the Water Pumps and Oil Extractors exceeds the maximum capacity of Conveyor Belt MK.III, the new output will be automatically piled.

When product buildup exceeds 60% of the capacity, Mining Machines (2 types), Water Pumps and Oil Extractors will gradually reduce the yield to stable the overall power comsumption.

Fixed a bug that when building Advanced Mining Machines, the collision volume of other Advanced Mining Machines may not be detected and resulting in overlapping builds.

Bugfix:

Fixed a bug that could cause an error message when applying a copied recipe to an Advanced Mining Machine pre-build vanity.

Fixed a bug that SSAO effect was displayed incorrectly when sailing near Dyson Shell.

Fixed a bug that could cause abnormal Proliferate Points when dismantling Fractionators.

Fixed a bug that in Blueprint Paste Mode, blueprints that cross the tropic line will automatically snap when crossing the equator, causing the build grid to fail to match.

Fixed a bug that in Blueprint Paste Mode, the detection of conveyor belt collision with minerals was abnormal.

Fixed a bug that in New Blueprint Mode, copying a facility near 180 degrees longitude and less than half a grid may resulted in coordinate anomalies.

Thank you for your continuing support! You can send your feedback in Discord and Google Form! See you next time!