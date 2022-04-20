This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Calling all Indents! This is a deal you won’t want to miss!

From now till April 25th The Ascent has a 40% discount!

That’s not all, both the Cyber Warrior and CyberSec Packs have a 25% discount. Want to listen to some sick tunes while traversing through the industrial arcology of Veles? Then enjoy a 50% discount off [The Ascent – Original Soundtrack]The Ascent OST](https://store.steampowered.com/app/1702920/The_Ascent_Soundtrack/)!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/979690/The_Ascent/

For the The Ascent manual sale running till April 25th, here are the discounts:

The Ascent – 40% off

The Ascent – Cyber Warrior Pack – 25% off

The Ascent – CyberSec Pack - 25% off

The Ascent – Original Soundtrack - 50% off