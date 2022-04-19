Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition — Update 13.4412

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome adventurers to another exciting update for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition!

Spring is in the air, and with it is the Spring Celebration Event with some fun new challenges and cool rewards. Gather up your springtime bouquets and don’t miss a chance to jump into the fray! There are some thrilling changes in store too, including new mods, explorer customizations, and new cards!

Here are a few notable features to look out for in today’s update:

Spring Celebration Event !

! New profile portraits

profile portraits New explorer customizations

New Mod Pack

Pack 11 new cards for the Spanish!

for the Spanish! Improvements for new Ping/Flare system (BETA)

for new Ping/Flare system (BETA) Improvements for Photo Mode (BETA)

for Photo Mode (BETA) Various bug fixes for community reported issues

[READ MORE HERE!](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-iii-de-update-13-4412/ style=button)

### ◆ UPDATE 13.4412 ◆

BUILD SPOTLIGHT

Spring Celebration Event

##### 🤍 April 19th through May 4th 🤍

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is celebrating Spring with the release of an all new event! For a limited time, you can unlock new portraits and explorer customizations by completing the community challenges!

New Explorer Customizations!

[table][tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

🡒 NEW REWARDS!

[table equalcells=1][tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td][td] [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Starting TODAY through May 4th complete in-game tasks to unlock event-themed goodies:

[table]

[tr][td]Day ~[/td]

[td]🎯 Sign in to Xbox Live.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Flower vendor stand.[/td][/tr]

[/table]

Each of the following challenges must be unlocked in order and on separate days.

[table][tr][td]Day 1[/td]

[td]🔒 Research Cherry Blossom Festival as the Japanese.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – A song bird perched on a branch of blooming flowers.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Day 2[/td]

[td]🔒 Win a Skirmish or Multiplayer game as the Ethiopians, Hausa, Incas or Aztecs.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – A kaleidoscope of butterflies flying together.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Day 3[/td]

[td]🔒 Build 40 Farms, Fields, Mill or Rice Paddies in any amount of Skirmish or Multiplayer matches.

🧱 Unlock Spain Explorer Customization – Heroic Villager.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Day 4[/td]

[td]🔒 Gather 10,000 flowers in any amount of Skirmish or Multiplayer matches.(resource crates)

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Capybara wearing a flower crown.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Day 5[/td]

[td]🔒 Send 30 Shipments from your Home City in any amount of Skirmish or Multiplayer matches.

🧱 Unlock Spain Explorer Customization – Flamenco Dancer.[/td][/tr]

[/table]

🡒 KEEP IT FOREVER!!

Remember: if you sign in to Xbox Live at any point during the event, you get to keep all the mods and profile icons you unlock! Sign in, earn your rewards, and enjoy!

Spanish: 11 NEW Cards

[table]

[tr]

[td]TEAM 1 Falconet (III, 200c)



[/td]

[td]“Ships 1 Falconet to each member of the team.”

Costs 200c to send.

[/td][/tr]

[tr]

[td]TEAM 1 Heavy Cannon (IV, 500c)



[/td]

[td]“Ships 1 Heavy Cannon to each member of the team.”

Costs 500c to send.

[/td][/tr]

[tr]

[td]Marvelous Year (III)



[/td]

[td]“Settlers train and work significantly faster for 365 seconds. A marvelous year, Viva España!”

Training Time Improvement: -27.5%.

Gathering Speed Improvement: +20%. [/td][/tr]

[tr]

[td] House of Trastamára (II)



[/td]

[td]“Arrives fast! Your next Age-up is cheaper and faster the more shipments you have received in your CURRENT AGE.”

Arrives in 5 seconds.

For each card that arrived after the last completed Age-up.

Next Age-up time improved by -8.5%.

Next Age-up cost reduced by 100 resources.

Effects apply once to the NEXT Age-up only.

Progress is reset with each completed Age-up. [/td][/tr]

[tr]

[td] Peninsular Guerrillas (IV)



[/td]

[td]“Improves Ranged Infantry attack and enables them to see the location of enemies they’ve recently damaged.”

Damage improvement: 25%

Revealer: Has 24 LOS and lasts 3 seconds [/td][/tr]

[tr]

[td] Viceroyalty of New Spain (III)



[/td]

[td]“Ships 2 Hacienda Wagons that can transform into Haciendas where Settlers may gather resources or produce Cows, more Settlers, or powerful Soldados."[/td][/tr]

[tr]

[td] Reconquista (II)



[/td]

[td]“Ships 1 Conquistador for each 5 Archaic infantry units you have lost (up to a maximum of 10).”

Archaic Infantry are all Hand Infantry & Foot Archers.

[/td][/tr]

[tr]

[td]Liberation March (III)



[/td]

[td]“All infantry and cavalry train and move faster.”

Improves training speeds by +35%

Improves movement speeds by +5%

This card replaces the ‘Fencing School’ and ‘Riding School’ cards [/td][/tr]

[tr]

[td] Nuestras Señoras (IV)



[/td]

[td]“Ships a Mighty Battleship!”

May be sent twice

Increases Battleship build limit by 1 the first time it is sent [/td][/tr]

[tr]

[td] INF 1 Battleship (IV, 1000c)



[/td]

[td]“Ships a Mighty Battleship!”

May be sent infinite times

Costs 1000c to send [/td][/tr]

[tr]

[td] INF 7 Lancers (IV)



[/td]

[td]“Ships 7 Lancers”

May be sent infinite times

Replaces the current “7 Lancers” and “6 Lancers” shipments [/td][/tr]

[/table]

[READ MORE HERE!](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-iii-de-update-13-4412/ style=button)

:alertalert: DISCLAIMER This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.

For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our social channels.