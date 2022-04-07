Hotfix #23 Now Live!

Hello everyone,

We’ve got a new hotfix for you all today, taking care of a few crashes and bugs.

Do you ever wonder, ‘How could they have possibly known I did that?’ in an awkward social situation? Well, for some reason, NPCs at Camp and in the Druid Grove were becoming hostile if you had trespassed in other areas. Omniscience is neat, but not if it leads to bloodshed. We’ve put some metaphorical blinkers on everyone, so they have no choice but to turn a blind eye towards your misadventures. Just don’t tell them about it.

Thank you for your work reporting issues to us via our socials, forums, support, and more - your feedback is important to us! Thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3.

CRASHES



Fixed a crash related to the turn order in combat after a character has died.

Fixed a crash that would occur when you cancelled your spell-casting animation immediately after triggering it.

Fixed a crash that would occur when loading a savegame while the game was experiencing low FPS.

Fixed a crash that would occur when a summoned Familiar that was holding Concentration was killed.

Fixed a crash related to the hook horror and bulette combat situations.

GAMEPLAY

