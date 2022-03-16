Join the Fun This Month with the International Women's Event!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is celebrating Women’s History Month with the release of an all new event! For a limited time, you can unlock new portraits, explorer customizations and cheats by completing the community challenges!

International Women’s Event

🤍 March 15 through April 12 🤍

New Explorer Customizations!

[table][tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

New Cheat

Granny Nanny Cheat – “Granny Nanny”

Turns all villagers into Dahomey Amazons units.

🡒 NEW REWARDS!

[table equalcells=1][tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td][td] [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Starting TODAY through April 12th complete in-game tasks to unlock event-themed goodies:

[table]

[tr][td]Day ~[/td]

[td]🎯 Sign in to Xbox Live.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – A Dahomey Amazon warrior with purple sunglasses.[/td][/tr]

[/table]

Each of the following challenges must be unlocked in order and on separate days.

[table][tr][td]Day 1[/td]

[td]🔒 Build 20 Torps as the Swedes in a single Skirmish or Multiplayer match.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Queen Christina of Sweden.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Day 2[/td]

[td]🔒 Win a single player Skirmish or Multiplayer match as any Native civilization. (Haudenosaunee, Lakota, Inca, Aztecs, Hausa, Ethiopia)

🧱 Unlock Cheat – “Granny Nanny”, all villagers turn into Dahomey Amazons.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Day 3[/td]

[td]🔒 Heal 1000 HP using manors with the Florence Nightingale home city shipment in any amount of Skirmish or Multiplayer matches.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Female Explorer.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Male Explorer.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Day 4[/td]

[td]🔒 Build 50 Manors, Houses, Longhouses, Villages, Shrines, or Kanchas in any amount of Skirmish or Multiplayer matches.

🧱 Unlock Explorer Customization – Elisabet Ramsey.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Day 5[/td]

[td]🔒 Send Daimyo Mototada, Daimyo Kiyomasa and Shogun Tokugawa shipments in any amount of Skirmish or Multiplayer matches.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Nakano Takeko.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Day 6[/td]

[td]🔒 Deal 10,000 damage with any type of Indian Elephant. (Mahout Lancer, Howdah, Flail Elephant or Siege Elephant)

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Rani Lakshmibai.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Day 7[/td]

[td]🔒 Build 3 Factories as the British in any amount of Skirmish or Multiplayer matches.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Ada Lovelace.

🧱 Unlock Explorer Customization – Ada Lovelace.[/td][/tr]

[/table]

🡒 KEEP IT FOREVER!!

Remember: if you sign in to Xbox Live at any point during the event, you get to keep all the mods and profile icons you unlock! Sign in, earn your rewards, and enjoy!

We hope you enjoy The International Women's Event!

—The Age of Empires Team