Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition — Update 13.690

Hello, adventurers and welcome to another incredible update for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition!

We have some exciting changes to share with you, including new maps, explorer customizations, a brand new unit, and even some beta features! Also don’t miss out on the International Women’s Event for this month and celebrate Women’s History Month with us. While there are plenty of notable fixes and features in today’s update, here are some of the big highlights of what you can expect to see:

International Women’s Event!

New cards, balance updates, explorer customizations and a brand new unit for the British!

unit for the British! Two brand new maps : Arabia & Congo Basin!

: Arabia & Congo Basin! Various AI improvements , making computer opponents & allies stronger and versatile!

, making computer opponents & allies stronger and versatile! Custom AI mod support in Multiplayer lobbies!

in Multiplayer lobbies! New Lakota & Haudenosaunee unit voice-overs!

Lakota & Haudenosaunee unit voice-overs! BETA Feature: Photo Mode

Photo Mode BETA Feature: Improved Ping/Flare System

Improved Ping/Flare System

### **BUILD SPOTLIGHT** #### **International Women’s Event**

🤍 March 15 through April 12 🤍