Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition — Update 13.690

Hello, adventurers and welcome to another incredible update for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition!
We have some exciting changes to share with you, including new maps, explorer customizations, a brand new unit, and even some beta features! Also don’t miss out on the International Women’s Event for this month and celebrate Women’s History Month with us. While there are plenty of notable fixes and features in today’s update, here are some of the big highlights of what you can expect to see:
- International Women’s Event!
- New cards, balance updates, explorer customizations and a brand new unit for the British!
- Two brand new maps: Arabia & Congo Basin!
- Various AI improvements, making computer opponents & allies stronger and versatile!
- Custom AI mod support in Multiplayer lobbies!
- New Lakota & Haudenosaunee unit voice-overs!
- BETA Feature: Photo Mode
- BETA Feature: Improved Ping/Flare System
-
💬 DISCUSS: Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition Forum
🗣 JOIN: The Age of Empires Official Discord
This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!
[READ MORE HERE!](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age_of_empires_iii_de_update_13_690/ style=button)
---```
◆ UPDATE 13.690 ◆
### **BUILD SPOTLIGHT**
#### **International Women’s Event**
🤍 March 15 through April 12 🤍
_Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition_ is celebrating Women’s History Month with the release of an all new event! For a limited time, you can unlock new portraits, explorer customizations and cheats by completing the community challenges!
>
##### New Explorer Customizations!
[table][tr]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/572d61018bdc84a2da62e8d9d42b64a85a51c302.png)[/td]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/d392f6ececd0a59541f209cb334cfedafe57842c.png)[/td]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/8c505e1c0dfb603c2e5f21767e0559ef79f99eed.png)[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
[quote]
##### New Cheat
**Granny Nanny Cheat – “Granny Nanny”**
* Turns all villagers into Dahomey Amazons units.
##### **🡒 NEW REWARDS!**
[table equalcells=1][tr]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/339cc1d024b40d6dd9c5e624d7ea12fcb26176ff.png)[/td]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/d01eb926c8de068328763796477d2d8cee88de87.png)[/td][td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/455aa54c17eb5e21c792872414a12fb57e3a8003.png)[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
**Starting TODAY through April 12th** complete in-game tasks to unlock event-themed goodies:
[table]
[tr][td]**Day ~**[/td]
[td]🎯 **Sign in to Xbox Live.**
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – A Dahomey Amazon warrior with purple sunglasses.[/td][/tr]
[/table]
Each of the following challenges must be unlocked in order and on separate days.
[table][tr][td]**Day 1**[/td]
[td]🔒 **Build 20 Torps as the Swedes in a single Skirmish or Multiplayer match.**
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Queen Christina of Sweden.[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]**Day 2**[/td]
[td]🔒 **Win a single player Skirmish or Multiplayer match as any Native civilization. (Haudenosaunee, Lakota, Inca, Aztecs, Hausa, Ethiopia)**
🧱 Unlock Cheat – “Granny Nanny”, all villagers turn into Dahomey Amazons.[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]**Day 3**[/td]
[td]🔒 **Heal 1000 HP using manors with the Florence Nightingale home city shipment in any amount of Skirmish or Multiplayer matches.**
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Female Explorer.
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Male Explorer.[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]**Day 4**[/td]
[td]🔒 **Build 50 Manors, Houses, Longhouses, Villages, Shrines, or Kanchas in any amount of Skirmish or Multiplayer matches.**
🧱 Unlock Explorer Customization – Elisabet Ramsey.[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]**Day 5**[/td]
[td]🔒 **Send Daimyo Mototada, Daimyo Kiyomasa and Shogun Tokugawa shipments in any amount of Skirmish or Multiplayer matches.**
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Nakano Takeko.[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]**Day 6**[/td]
[td]🔒 **Deal 10,000 damage with any type of Indian Elephant. (Mahout Lancer, Howdah, Flail Elephant or Siege Elephant)**
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Rani Lakshmibai.[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]**Day 7**[/td]
[td]🔒 **Build 3 Factories as the British in any amount of Skirmish or Multiplayer matches.**
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Ada Lovelace.
🧱 Unlock Explorer Customization – Ada Lovelace.[/td][/tr]
[/table]
**🡒 KEEP IT FOREVER!!**
Remember: if you **sign in to Xbox Live** at any point during the event, you get to keep all the **mods** and **profile icons** you unlock! Sign in, earn your rewards, and enjoy!
[/quote]
>
#### New Unit: The Battleship
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/209431892e34c52cc1ef2ce4ba870a8a4fcd67b2.png) Today, the British become the first civilization to gain access to all EIGHTEEN cannons aboard the mighty Sovereign of the Seas! Behold, the Battleship – only available from the homecity.
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/f82b275281aee2f19dcfe81f46567ecda64ac8a7.png)
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/ca40d21892928b2bc9f120805767045fa5ec7342.png)
>
#### **British: 5 NEW Cards**
[table]
[tr]
[td]**Rule, Britannia (IV)
**![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/d22104ec57a3c7536e66bed7163d5c226e3f6af9.png)
[/td]
[td]_“Ships a mighty Battleship! This card costs 1000 Coin the next time you send it.”_
* May be sent infinite times.
* Is free to send the first time but costs 1000c thereafter.
[/td][/tr]
[tr]
[td]**Greenwich Time (I)
**![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/07c2f4b501155dc7728243b5cae92436b598527c.png)
[/td]
[td]_“Ships 1 Trading Post Wagon. Each of your Trading Posts improve Politician and Technology research time by 20%.”_
* Trading Post research speed improvements scale from the current rates, not the base value i.e., stacks diminishingly.
* That means research time can never reach 0, even after more than 5 Trading Posts.
[/td][/tr]
[tr]
[td]**Siege Archery (III)
**![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/0933480a9ad867bca0d04a6fbcde96ea07d85d22.png)
[/td]
[td]_“Enables Longbowmen to siege buildings from a long-range with fire arrows, which inflict burning damage over time.”_
* Can fire from 22 range (and is improved by existing Longbowman range upgrades).
* Burning damage inflicts 1 damage per second for 10 seconds (deals half damage to Galleons.
[/td][/tr]
[tr]
[td]**INF 8 Longbowmen (III)
**![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/63e5082f0307327533d8335d9f53083be27b1bef.png)
[/td]
[td]_“Ships 8 Longbowmen.”_
* May be sent infinite times.
* This card replaces the current shipment of 8 Longbowmen (III) that can be shipped one time.
[/td][/tr]
[tr]
[td]**Rangers (IV)
**![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/1526749170a6652307dbeaeec8fe3afa01c26611.png)
[/td]
[td]_“Longbowmen are fully replaced with Rangers at the Barracks, Homecity, and on the map.
Rangers use a rifle instead of a bow to counter Heavy Infantry more effectively, but have less range.”_
* All Longbowmen upgrades also improve Rangers.
* Roger’s Rangers technology has been updated accordingly.
* The British were pivotal in creating the Rifleman troop type, they are as relevant to British military history as Longbows.
[/td][/tr]
[/table]
>
#### 2 New Maps!
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/17e4cada114550b6322e2d96dfb345e882f9ebd2.png)
* **Arabia:** An open map with sparse resources and a circular trade route.
* **Description:** Players find themselves on the iconic Arabian Peninsula. This map is very open, despite a few scattered cliffs. Aggressive expansion is crucial as nearby resources will be exhausted quite quickly and there are no easily defensible chokepoints near each player’s town center. The circular trade route will be difficult to control, but not contesting it could have dire consequences.
* **Settlements:** None
* **Outlaws:** Desert Warrior, Desert Archer
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/54e2a9acc6d8f86def489711f070b009ef839b2c.png)
* **Congo Basin:** Navigate the narrow pathways deep in the Congo Rainforest!
* **Description:** In the thick rainforest of the Congo Basin, players will find themselves navigating narrow corridors amidst dense foliage as the only way to reach other players. Teammates share a clearing in the jungle and a maze of narrow passageways lead to the enemy! Prepare for a long, highly defensive game. A trade route lies north of the Congo River and several native settlements occupy the central forest clearings.
* **Settlements:** Yoruba, Jesuit
* **Outlaws: **Desert Warrior, Desert Archer
>
#### Improved Ping/Flare System (BETA)
##### GENERAL
Based on player feedback and our own belief that the current ping system could be improved, we have updated the ping/flare system. The implementation is currently in **beta stage**, and may be subject to change.
The improved Ping/Flare can consists of two parts:
##### IMPROVED ALERT PING
* Added visual indicator of the ping within the game-world.
* Added text notification, displayed in the chat feed.
This Improved Ping will replace the existing system, accessed through **Alt+Left Click** or via the Flare button within the HUD. The default Ping displays the same graphic as the Danger ping.
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/17288a555d10a1ba938a40b0ef7183a48a441eec.png)
##### COMMUNICATION PING
The Communication Ping allows for extended context pings in **Multiplayer or Co-Op Scenarios**. There are 4 useful communication options:
* Danger – communicates danger at a location.
* Attack Here – communicates instruction to attack at a location.
* Assist Here – communicates a request for assistance when attacking or defending a location.
* Watch Here – communicates caution or instructs team members to view a particular area.
The Communication Ping is accessible through **Alt+Right Click**.
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/514f94be354e0d918521d47274e2d25964ba9374.png)
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/feda35d247d10b91b00fbb7ec0604cb5a67dc91f.png)
>
#### Photo Mode (BETA)
##### GENERAL
Photo mode is a new feature for_ Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition_, where players can freely capture in-game images with a handful of tools at their disposal. Our goal is to design and develop an easy and intuitive tool for taking screenshots so that players can freely share them to their communities.
##### ENTERING PHOTO MODE
Photo Mode is accessible through the Pause Menu. This feature is currently in beta stage, and may be subject to change.
#####
CONTROLS
* Movement
* WASD keys to move forwards, backwards, left and right.
* Q and E keys to move up and down.
* Arrow keys to move forwards, backwards left and right.
* Moving mouse to edge to move camera.
* Press and hold Space bar then clicking and dragging to move camera.
* Rotation
* Alt + WASD to rotate.
* Alt + Arrow keys to rotate.
* Zoom in/out
* Using the scroll wheel to zoom in and out.
* Taking Photos
* PrtSc key to capture the current screen view.
##### FILE PATH
Photos taken in Photo Mode will be saved to **C:\Users\username\Games\Age of Empires 3 DE\Screenshots**. The save folder can be opened from within the Photo Mode interface.
##### CONSTRAINTS
* Camera will not move through the ground
* Camera will not have an infinite height
* Camera will only move slightly off the edge of the map
* Camera can potentially clip through buildings
We look forward to seeing your best screenshots!
###### **This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!**
[READ MORE HERE!](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age_of_empires_iii_de_update_13_690/ style=button)
>
##### :alertalert: **DISCLAIMER**
This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.
For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our [social channels](https://twitter.com/ageofempires).
Changed depots in tantalus-staging-stream2 branch