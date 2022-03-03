Hotfix #21 Now Live!

Hello everyone,

We’ve got another hotfix for you today, addressing several crashes, glitches, and bugs.

Are you all aware of the phrase ‘Were you raised in a barn?’ Well, it’s clear that your party members weren’t, otherwise they’d know to close an open container! Last hotfix, they were flying fast and loose with lids. Who knows what sort of weird and horrifying grub could have crawled in? Not to worry, we’ve given them all a brief lesson in manners and now they’ll close containers behind them. Also, we found Withers’ face again.

Thank you to everyone who reported these issues to us via support, socials, and more - your feedback is always appreciated! Thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3.

CRASHES

Fixed a crash that would occur when changing the selected character multiple times.

The game no longer crashes if you move items to the custom Hotbar and stack those items in your inventory. This crash also occurred if you tried to throw the stacked items using the item icon on the Hotbar.

The game no longer crashes if you try to join a multiplayer session with no controllable characters. You will now be unable to join the session.

The game no longer crashes when the Examine panel is open and you try to resize the game's window.

The game no longer crashes in the Camp cinematic with Raphael at the House of Hope.

The game no longer crashes if you hover the cursor over the icon of the pouch containing the Spider Egg Sac after opening the pouch. However, please call the Larian helpline immediately if baby spiders begin pouring out of your monitor.

Fixed a bug that was causing the sound system to crash the game during several cinematics.

Fixed a crash that occurred when organising your items.

Fixed a rare crash that occurred when using the ‘Group Sneak’ command.

Fixed a rare crash that occurred when using Hotbar slots.

Fixed a rare crash related to the camera in cinematics.

Fixed a rare crash related to animation sampling.

GAMEPLAY

Entering Turn-Based Mode with the filtered view enabled no longer blocks all the filtered Actions and Spells.

You can now interact with containers (opened or dropped) once you pick them up and put them in your inventory.

Containers now close after you drop an item into them.

Fog of War on the map no longer resets if you reload a save after meeting the gith patrol.

Changing the resolution mid-game no longer causes the minimap to rotate incorrectly when you rotate the in-game camera.

A successful Saving Throw is now reflected correctly if the character breaks out of the effects of Hideous Laughter.

The Spellsparkler quarterstaff now works with Activate Witch Bolt and the wielder now gains 2 Lightning Charges when using a spell or cantrip as intended. It will also trigger Lightning Blast.

The Watersparker boots now only electrify water surfaces in combat.

AUDIOVISUAL



Improved dirt and lighting on characters in-game.

Fixed the wrong spell animations appearing.

Fixed Wither's face model in all his cinematics. Literal nightmare fuel.

Fixed lighting and shadow issues for Daisy in Character Creation, who had a bright red nose, lips, and ears. A bold fashion statement.

You can now correctly hear Shadowheart's voice barks when she is stuck in the pod on the nautiloid.

Fixed several instances of looping dialogues and cinematics.

Fixed several other minor cinematic issues.

Fixed several Vulkan validation errors related to DLSS integration.

UI

You can now drop items into the custom Hotbar.

You can now drag items into a character's inventory even if it is completely empty.

Basic Actions whilst in Wild Shape form no longer have duplicates in the Hotbar.

Item icons no longer overlap in a single cell in your inventory if you try to equip an item already equipped by another character.

An item's context menu can now be opened in a character's inventory when in the Character Sheet and Party Panel.

Inventory cells no longer change position and size if the slot is filled with an item.

The filter UI no longer blocks the view in the middle of a cinematic if you use an item from the filtered view.

Fighter's ‘Class Features' icons no longer return to their default positions on the Hotbar upon reloading a save.

If you have followers or summons, splitting an item stack in the Party Panel no longer causes the portraits to suddenly overlap the UI.

Concentration spell tooltips no longer display the Empowered Spell tooltip. Having the ability to cast spells does make us all feel empowered, sure, but this may have been overkill.

Equipping a two-handed weapon now greys out the off-hand weapon slot in the Character Sheet.

Portraits will no longer break for players who have been reassigned to a different character in a multiplayer session.

Fixed the DLSS and FSR graphical settings in the Options menu.

Fixed issues with enabling the SMAA graphical settings in the Options menu.

The level-up buttons now play a clicking sound.

Fixed some cases where tutorial highlights would become misaligned on the Hotbar.

LAUNCHER