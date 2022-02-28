The Ascent now has Remote Play Together!

We know can get in the way of completely your objective. You’ve tried everything, even energy weapons, worry not – It has now never been so easy to call for back up with the Steam Remote Play Together feature!

With Remote Play Together, you can invite your Steam Friends to join your local The Ascent co-op sessions remotely. They don't even have to own the game or launch it themselves!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/979690/The_Ascent/

Be the talk of the Veles with the latest set of weapons, tactical gear, armor and animated skins from the largest mil-tech manufacturer, CyberSec Mega with the CyberSec Pack now at 25% off! Enjoy the sweet sounds of The Ascent will 50% off the Original Soundtrack, shooting ferals has never sounded so good.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1802450/The_Ascent__CyberSec_Pack/

