Patch 073: Lying in Wait - 02/22/2021

Queue Notifications (BETA)

We’re trialing a new notification feature that alerts you of online matches if you're in a bot match, challenge match or building decks in the deck builder! We’ve added a handy pop-up where you’ll be notified when another player enters into matchmaking! In settings there's a “Queue Notifications (BETA)” setting already enabled. If you don't want to use this feature make sure you disable it.

Here’s how it will work:

If you’re in a single player game then you’ll be given the option to join the queue, and you’ll only be removed from your current game if the match is found. You’ll then have the option to choose a deck before connecting. Unfortunately we won’t be able to save your single player game state.

If you’re outside of a game, for instance building a deck, you’ll be told whenever a player enters matchmaking, and you’ll need to navigate to the “Play Online” button. This will allow you to save your deck before joining.

Joining from the notification puts you in the “First Available” queue.

If you decide to trial this feature please let us know your thoughts so we can improve it!

Bug Fixes

Using Flit over occupied cells no longer makes them unselectable

Mollog's Mob selection issues fixed



Note: You should see 1.8.3 in-game once you have the update. Make sure to update your game on Steam before jumping online.

As always be sure to verify the integrity of your files through Steam if you get any weird crashes, hangs or invisible fighters!