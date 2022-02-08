- Added ability to select fullscreen mode (Windowed, Borderless, Fullscreen)
- Added ability to buy blank license plates
- Added ability to change parking levels without returning to garage
- More cars are listed on auctions
- DLC cars will now spawn on junkyard and barns no matter what year
- Fixed mounting bonus parts on roof
- Land Rover mirrors are now reparable
- Added Defender downpipe into editor
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 8 February 2022
Patch 1.0.19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update