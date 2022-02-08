 Skip to content

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 8 February 2022

Patch 1.0.19

Patch 1.0.19

  • Added ability to select fullscreen mode (Windowed, Borderless, Fullscreen)
  • Added ability to buy blank license plates
  • Added ability to change parking levels without returning to garage
  • More cars are listed on auctions
  • DLC cars will now spawn on junkyard and barns no matter what year
  • Fixed mounting bonus parts on roof
  • Land Rover mirrors are now reparable
  • Added Defender downpipe into editor

