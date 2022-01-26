 Skip to content

Dyson Sphere Program update for 26 January 2022

Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes 0.9.24.11271

Patch Notes 0.9.24.11271

Hi engineers，

It's 5 days away to Chinese New Year holidays. Happy Chinese Tiger's Year to everyone!

[Version 0.9.24.11271]

Changes:

  • Optimized build operations for Conveyor Belts, Spray Coaters, and Traffic Monitors. Now the Conveyor Belts can automatically snapped to Spray Coaters' corresponding ports correctly.
  • Added arrows of the Proliferator to the item icons appearing in the facilities panels.

Bugfix:

  • Fixed the bug that the camera operations in the Dyson Sphere Editor and the Mecha Customization Editor were not compatible with the key mapping.
  • Fixed the bug that the proliferate points of trash cubes were calculated incorrectly.
  • Fixed the bug that the item icons in the panel of some construction facilities were not calculated by rounding down.

Thank you for your continuing support! You can send your feedback in Discord and Google Form! See you next time!

