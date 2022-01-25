 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dyson Sphere Program update for 25 January 2022

Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes 0.9.24.11240

Share · View all patches · Build 8082943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi engineers，

We just fixed A-Little-Bugs.

[Version 0.9.24.11240]

Changes:

  • Modified the algorithm for splitting proliferate points when splitting, consuming, and shipping stacked items. The algorithm has been changed from rounding up to rounding down (the rounding down method will prioritize consuming/splitting the parts that don't have Proliferators to bring a better experience).
  • Optimized the manufacturing logic of Assemblers and Smelters under proliferated conditions.
  • Modified the way the enhanced fuel works when put into the power station: If it is normal fuel, the same value of energy and power will be increased; if it is an Antimatter fuel rod, then only the power will be increased and the total energy will remain the same.
  • Optimized the construction of the Spray Coater and adjusted the building collision range of the it.

Bugfix:

  • Fixed the bug that the panel of the Ray Receiver might reported an error after putting in the enhanced gravitational lens.
  • Fixes the bug that the enhanced Antimatter fuel rods might increased the actual output energy (extra producted Antimatter fuel rods can only increase the power)

Balance:

  • When the number of Logistic Drones in the Logistics Station exceeds 75, the frequency of Drones' departure will increase to 6/s
  • Reduction of the time for the production of deuterium from hydrogen at the Miniature Particle Collider: 5s -> 2.5s

Thank you for your continuing support! You can send your feedback in Discord and Google Form! See you next time!

Changed files in this update

Dyson Sphere Program Content Depot 1366541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.