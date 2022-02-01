Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition — Update 61213

Welcome, trailblazers, to another exciting release for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition!
Happy New Year! We’re also celebrating the Lunar New Year with this patch. Here are a few notable features to look out for in today’s update:
-
Lunar New Year 2022 Event!
-
Co-Op versions of all Historical Battles! – You can now play with your friends as each Historical Battle has been updated to allow Co-Op play. In Co-Op, the missions have been updated to be more challenging and fun for two players.
This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. Happy Gaming!
◆ UPDATE 61213 ◆
### **BUILD SPOTLIGHT**
#### **Lunar New Year 2022 Event**
🤍 February 1 through February 28 🤍
_Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition_ is celebrating the 2022 Lunar New Year with an all new and unique event! For a limited time, you can unlock new portraits, explorer skins, and cheats by completing the community challenges!
##### New Cheats
This time we’re providing two cheats! One can be obtained by completing the challenges and the other is available now!
**Guardian Lion cheat – “the king of all beasts”**
* Spawns two Guardian lions!
**Lion Dance Parade cheat – “red pocket”**
* Spawns a Lion Dance Parade at your Town Center gifting you resources!
[table][tr]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/ee1b687bb74b489cc51ca0127efcb5cd6dea6a91.png)[/td]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/7a33ad1db0b56ba4038fda9057bee0dbaeed3e9a.png)[/td]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/42344ea59a1d66b849c732d597ff4da1dedae76a.png)[/td]
[/tr][/table]
**🡒 NEW REWARDS!**
**Now through February 28th** complete in-game tasks to unlock event-themed goodies:
[table]
[tr][td]**Day ~**[/td]
[td]🎯 **Sign in to Xbox Live.**
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – An Xbox version of a Tiger.[/td][/tr]
[/table]
Each of the following challenges must be unlocked in order and on separate days.
[table][tr][td]**Day 1**[/td]
[td]🔒 **Win a Skirmish or Multiplayer game on the Mongolia Map.**
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – A citizen in Hanfu traditional clothing.[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]**Day 2**[/td]
[td]🔒 **Build all Chinese Wonders.**
🏆Profile Icon Unlock – Lion Dance.[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]**Day 3**[/td]
[td]🔒 **Stun a total of 50 treasure guardians with either of the Asian Dynasty Explorers.**
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – An Arquebusier in a Tang Suit.
🧱 Shaolin Master customization – Lao Chen.[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]**Day 4**[/td]
[td]🔒 **Deploy all armies from the War Academy, Castle and Home City shipments as the Chinese. (13 armies in total)**
🧱 New Cheat Unit Unlocked – Chinese Guardian Lion.[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]**Day 5**[/td]
[td]🔒 **Deal 2022 damage with Axehilt the Tame Tiger or Wagner the Pet White Tiger as the Indians.**
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – A water Tiger statue, a gift of strength and braveness.
🧱 Shaolin Master customization – Captain Huang.[/td][/tr]
[/table]
**🡒 KEEP IT FOREVER!!**
Remember: if you **sign in to Xbox Live** at any point during the event, you get to keep all the **mods** and **profile icons** you unlock! Sign in, earn your rewards, and enjoy!
#### **Chinese: 7 NEW Cards**
[table]
[tr]
[td]**Tea Export (I)
**![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/1085b5e44524b3f763ef7807389dc84fbadcab99.png)
[/td]
[td]_"Ships 1 Consulate Rickshaw and 100 Export to spend. Also grants a steady trickle of Export permanently."_
* Export trickle of 0.4 per second
[/td][/tr]
[tr]
[td]**Year of the Tiger (I)
**![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/505d34ffb4a0916df473c0ffbc78d9ede930354f.png)
[/td]
[td]_“For each 2 Disciples you have lost, a Pet White Tiger will be mustered to your homecity spawn point (up to a maximum of 12 units).”_[/td][/tr]
[tr]
[td]**Year of the Dragon (III)
**![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/6769886e3bd1b86561703c9323bffa274fb79b10.png)
[/td]
[td]_“Each Town Center will muster 1 Flamethrower and each Village will muster 1 Monitor Lizard, to your homecity spawn point.”_[/td][/tr]
[tr]
[td]**Fire Dragon Manual (IV)
**![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/64ae4eb9a5846906dfb0da865b10af69a52d5125.png)
[/td]
[td]_"Ships 1 Flying Crow and 2 Honored Flamethrowers. Slightly improves their rate of fire.”_
* Activates the Disciplined and Honored upgrades for Flamethrowers
* Flying Crow rate of fire improvement: 10%
* Flamethrower rate of fire improvement: 10%[
[/td][/tr]
[tr]
[td]**Koxinga (IV)
**![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/bb9445756bed5d662c19efe0f82b78050f028d07.png)
[/td]
[td]_“Ships 11 Iron Troops and significantly improves their ranged rate of fire.”_
* Rate of fire improvement: 25%
[/td][/tr]
[tr]
[td]**1 Flying Crow (III)
**![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/d8f2c02f8f212ee21fe78ac3e61867bc00c0ba6a.png)
[/td]
[td]_“Ships 1 Flying Crow.”_[/td][/tr]
[tr]
[td]**1 Flamethrower + 1 Castle Rickshaw (II)
**![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/e0992a69aec97b9ad91da778949e40f8d703ac83.png)
[/td]
[td]_“Ships 1 Flamethrower and 1 Castle Rickshaw.”_[/td][/tr]
[/table]
This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. Happy Gaming!
