Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition — Update 61213

Happy New Year! We’re also celebrating the Lunar New Year with this patch. Here are a few notable features to look out for in today’s update:

Lunar New Year 2022 Event!

Co-Op versions of all Historical Battles! – You can now play with your friends as each Historical Battle has been updated to allow Co-Op play. In Co-Op, the missions have been updated to be more challenging and fun for two players.

### **BUILD SPOTLIGHT** #### **Lunar New Year 2022 Event**

🤍 February 1 through February 28 🤍