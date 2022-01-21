Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes 0.9.24.11209

Hi engineers,
We just fixed A-Little-Bugs, hope you have a nice weekend with Icarus!
[Version 0.9.24.11209]
Bugfix：
- Fixed a bug that it may report an error placing pro-building ghost when applied Blueprints from pevious version.
- Fixed a bug that the upper limit of the Traffic Monitor was when it was actually 7200.
- Fixed a bug that the Dyson Shell refreshing may delay after a style changing.
- Fixed a bug when multiple sorters fed mixed cargos into a multi-storey storage, some sorters would stop working when the first storage was full.
- Fixed a bug in Tech Tree when the predecessor of a technology was the max level of a stacked tech.
- Now you will see an error message if the mining machine is covering more than one veins.
- Fixed bugs that some production data was misjudged as abnormal.
Thank you for your continuing support!
