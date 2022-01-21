 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dyson Sphere Program update for 21 January 2022

Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes 0.9.24.11209

Share · View all patches · Build 8061281 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi engineers,

We just fixed A-Little-Bugs, hope you have a nice weekend with Icarus!

[Version 0.9.24.11209]

Bugfix：

  • Fixed a bug that it may report an error placing pro-building ghost when applied Blueprints from pevious version.
  • Fixed a bug that the upper limit of the Traffic Monitor was when it was actually 7200.
  • Fixed a bug that the Dyson Shell refreshing may delay after a style changing.
  • Fixed a bug when multiple sorters fed mixed cargos into a multi-storey storage, some sorters would stop working when the first storage was full.
  • Fixed a bug in Tech Tree when the predecessor of a technology was the max level of a stacked tech.
  • Now you will see an error message if the mining machine is covering more than one veins.
  • Fixed bugs that some production data was misjudged as abnormal.

Thank you for your continuing support! You can send your feedback in Discord and Google Form! See you next time!

Changed files in this update

Dyson Sphere Program Content Depot 1366541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.