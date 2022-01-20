Major Update "The Icarus' Evolution" is Now Available

Dear Dyson sphere engineers,

The first major update in 2022 "The Icarus' Evolution" is already available. The Mecha Customization, Advanced Mining Machine, and Dyson sphere Blueprint... New content is ready for your exploration.

Thank you for your love and support towards us in the previous 1 year. You guys are always the unique light of the Dyson sphere universe to us, engineers!

[Version 0.9.24.11182]

Features:

Added mecha customization system, now you can customize your own mecha in the editor.

Remade Dyson Sphere editor.

Remade inner logistics of Dyson shell and its performance is greatly optimized (Dyson shells in your old savedata can also gain a 10% increase in power generation if you load it after this update) .

Added Dyson Sphere blueprint system.

Added Dyson Sphere layer hiding function.

Added new styles of Dyson sphere frame and Dyson shell.

Added Spray Coater. It can be built on the conveyor belt and it can spary the Proliferator onto the cargos.

Added Proliferator. Cargos can receive Proliferator points when they are sprayed. The Proliferator points brings several kinds of buff to the production.

Added Automatic Piler. IIt will automatically stack 2 consecutive incoming cargos from the low port and output 1 stacked cargo at the high port, and greatly increase the capacity of conveyor belt.

Added logistic station integrated logistics technology. Now you can select the cargo stack count in the station panels.

Added Geothermal Power Station. Now you can generate power from the magma.

The capacity of Logistic Drones and Vessels are increased, and the upper limit of logistics station storage is also increased.

Added Advanced Mining Machine. Now you can set the speed of mining and it can be placed more freely.

Added 3 preset Mecha appearances in Mecha Customization system.

Added 30 materials in Mecha Customization system.

Added model and textures of Spray Coater.

Added model and textures of Automatic Piler.

Added model and textures of Geothermal Power Station.

Added model and textures of Advanced Mining Machine.

Added frame and animation of Mecha wings. It need to be created and applied in Mecha editor.

Added LOD1 and LOD2 to Storage Tank and optimized its GPU efficiency.

Added parameter of "Longitude of (AN)" in planet information panel.

Added 6 new Background Music. They are applied in main UI, Dyson sphere planetary system, black hole planetary system, initial planet, Water Planet and planetary industrial complex.

Changes:

Increased the maximum number of the total amount of production and consumption(2147483648 -> 9223372036854775808).

Increased the maximum number of stacked for several items.

Increased the maximum number of logistics drones in the Interstellar Logistics Station from 50 to 100.

A brand new server for Milky Way System (with some error data clarified)

Bugfix:

Fixed a bug that items may appear out of nothing when manually placing items in the assembler interface.

Fixed a bug that ESC button not working when the loading of Milky Way failed.

Some English translations were corrected.

Fixed the some shader conflict between blackhole and Dyson shells.

Thank you for your continuing support! You can send your feedback in Discord and Google Form! See you next time!