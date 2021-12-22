❄️The Curve Games Winter Sale is here!❄️

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Halls? Decked.

Gifts? Wrapped.

Fa? La-la-laed

The Curve Games Winter Sale is finally here!

You snow the drill: for the next couple of weeks, you’ll be able to enjoy some un-brr-lievable discounts and gifts, courtesy of Curve Games.

We are not in the business of finding out whether you’ve been naughty or nice, so what are you waiting for? Head over to our Winter Sale page and start treating yo’elf.

Already too busy ploughing through your backlog? Why not surprise your friends with the gift of gaming? It’s the season of giving after all!

Talking about presents, check out the ones we prepared for you this time:

The Ascent



To celebrate the season, we're giving all indents the Winter Pack as a free gift! Get festive with a new hand grenade and three new fashion apparels!

We’re also happy to announce that all side missions are now fully voiced, and Patch #6 is now live for all players.

Human: Fall Flat



Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without presents, would it? And your friends at Curve Games and No Brakes Games do like to hand out presents: we’ve just updated the game with 10 FREE brand-new skins courtesy of our Dress to Impress Skin Design Competition winners.

The Medic, Flight Attendant, Fortune Teller, Jester, Judge, Painter, Scientist, Rockstar, Tailor and Wrestler skins are waiting for you in-game!

Space Crew: Legendary Edition



Spread some holiday cheer across the universe with the Santa Hat and Santa Suit, exclusively available from the Space Crew & Bomber Crew discord for a limited time only!

That’s right, you’ll only be able to claim this festive drip during the Steam Winter Sale – After that we’ll take down the code and you’ll be stuck waiting till next year!

Don’t miss out and join up today: https://discord.com/invite/C5nRvrU

For The King



This Winter we’re challenging the whole For The King community to design their own Fahrul Christmas Creature.

We’ll be making a list of the entries (and we’ll be checking it twice!) so we can pick 3 lucky winners who will each receive:

An engraved For The King pewter tankard

A custom For The King playmat

An embossed For The King notepad

An official For The King Art Book

Follow this link to find out how to take part in the competition.

From everyone here at Curve Games, Happy Holidays and see you in 2022!

Follow us and be the first to know about our most recent news and giveaways:

Curve Games Steam Group

Curve Games Twitter