- Window Tinting tool
- New Additional Parts Added (spoilers and hood scoop)
- Additional Parts are now paintable
- Added framerate cap
- Workshop Support for Additional Parts
- Added "Cars available everywhere" option to settings
- Small improvements in paintshop ui
- Fixed painting on some rims
- Sony Dualsense (PS5) buttons support
- Fixed bug with sell item window can stay on screen after closing inventory/warehouse
- Fixed orbit camera on parking when using gamepad with "legacy" controller mode
- Added ability to disable fade when using doors
- You can now see unbalanced wheels when installing part
- Body parts in Body Shop now using shorter name
- Shorter fade when using doors
- Shopping list added to Barns and Junkyard
- Added missing Mayen M3 version
- Added body tuning parts for Olsen Grand Club
- Added "defaultRimColor" property to wheels
- Added "body_brakelight_clear" clear material for brake lights
- Various small fixes
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 21 December 2021
Patch 1.0.17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update