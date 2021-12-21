 Skip to content

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 21 December 2021

Patch 1.0.17

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Window Tinting tool
  • New Additional Parts Added (spoilers and hood scoop)
  • Additional Parts are now paintable
  • Added framerate cap
  • Workshop Support for Additional Parts
  • Added "Cars available everywhere" option to settings
  • Small improvements in paintshop ui
  • Fixed painting on some rims
  • Sony Dualsense (PS5) buttons support
  • Fixed bug with sell item window can stay on screen after closing inventory/warehouse
  • Fixed orbit camera on parking when using gamepad with "legacy" controller mode
  • Added ability to disable fade when using doors
  • You can now see unbalanced wheels when installing part
  • Body parts in Body Shop now using shorter name
  • Shorter fade when using doors
  • Shopping list added to Barns and Junkyard
  • Added missing Mayen M3 version
  • Added body tuning parts for Olsen Grand Club
  • Added "defaultRimColor" property to wheels
  • Added "body_brakelight_clear" clear material for brake lights
  • Various small fixes

