Dear Indents,

To celebrate the festive season, we're giving all players The Winter Pack as a free gift, it is the season of giving after all! We’re also happy to announce that all side missions are now fully voiced, and Patch #6 is now live for all players.

FREE WINTER PACK

Download the Winter Pack now for free here on Steam and get festive with the following new content:

A new makeshift hand grenade:

Snowball: Throw with the intent to stagger but not kill - to be jolly but not homicidal. A snowball fight is always fun and games, until someone loses an eye. Remember, play ice!

And three new fashion apparels:

Buttercup headgear: 'Tis the season of strange on Veles. Horrible visibility, highly flammable and with questionable street cred.

Red Danger headgear: Warm your nose and make a statement to boot. A bright red nose like a true alpha, and antlers for immediate intimidation. Don't listen to the fools that say you look silly.

Festive shirt: A festive Winter T-shirt

SIDE MISSIONS ARE NOW FULLY VOICED

The Ascent is the first game to use Altered’s augmented voice technology, a new AI-powered tool to augment human voices to create a range of custom voices for new lines of dialogue. Previously, for some of our NPC's especially for side missions, we had used Alien voices with subtitles. We partnered with Altered to create real voices for these characters to make the world of Veles feel even more alive! Altered have helped us in voicing over 800 lines voiced by 40 NPCs using their ground breaking technology.

If you’re a developer and interested to learn more about their software, you can check it out here.

PATCH #6 NOTES

The following update is now available for all players on all platforms. Our team is continuing to improve the game and we’re very grateful for all of the feedback from our community.

Reminder:

We’ve added a build number to all versions of ‘The Ascent’, this is to aid in debugging future community issues. The number can be found in the lower right hand corner of the Main Menu. Please use this number when reporting issues, many thanks!

Gameplay (All platforms)

Fixed an issue where some items could not be equipped correctly when using Transmog.

Fixed an issue where the NEWT MGL grenades could be fired through certain thin walls.

Translation (all platforms)

Minor fixes and improvements made to translation across the game. We will continue to work on improving translation.

Misc. Fixes (all platforms)

Fixed a handful of minor collision related issues.

Happy winter everyone!

The Ascent Team