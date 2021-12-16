Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition — Update 56860

Welcome, adventurers, to a post-launch update after the release of the Mexico Civilization for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition!
This is a small update, but we wanted to make sure everything was perfect, just in time for the holidays!
This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!
[READ MORE HERE!](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/aoe-iii-de-update-56860/ style=button)
◆ UPDATE 56860 ◆
#### Game
##### Stability & Performance
* Fixed a crash that could occur when playing a game against the AI.
* Fixed a crash in the UI code.
* Fixed a crash that would occur when attempting to return to the Main Menu from the user’s Home City while playing the Story Mode campaigns.
##### Graphics
* The portrait of the Jat Lancer unit now correctly displays the player color.
##### Audio
* Fixed an issue where the Dock Rickshaw had no VO when playing as Swedes, United States, Hausa or Ethiopians.
##### UI
* The Saloon now appears correctly in the Mexican tech tree at Age II rather than Age III.
##### :alertalert: **DISCLAIMER**
This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.
For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our [social channels](https://twitter.com/ageofempires).
