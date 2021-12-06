December 2021 Update is coming soon

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

The next Garry's Mod update is coming soon!

The current plan is to release the next Garry's Mod update on 15th of December at the usual 4PM GMT.

The update will be mandatory for all server owners, so mark the date and time. Servers will need to be updated before people can join them again.

You can preview the list of upcoming changes here:

https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/e/2PACX-1vTzEJEpdEje8e-FgsbyWGydu_Ez7p82MwOUPmRlUAAJ-KpkNJhHctyadZosfUYjVTz26KGip7bI7M9T/pub

Please note this list is still work in progress and is subject to change.

We kindly ask anyone willing to help us test this update before it releases (especially modders and server owners), to minimize any potential problems with the update.

You will find instructions on how to test the upcoming update below.

You can report any found issues in the comments below, on our official Discord server or on our official bug tracking repository on GitHub: (be sure to search before posting)

https://github.com/Facepunch/garrysmod-issues

https://discord.com/invite/gmod

Pre-release Steam Branch

The Pre-Release and x86-64 Steam beta branches for Garry's Mod has been updated and contain all the changes that will be included in the next update.

If you want to set up an Dedicated Server instance using the Pre-Release branch, see this article: https://wiki.facepunch.com/gmod/Downloading_a_Dedicated_Server