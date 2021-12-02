Come Celebrate the Fiesta Mexicana Event!

Share · View all patches · Build 7817409 · Last edited 2 December 2021 – 17:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is celebrating the release of the new Mexico civ with an all new and unique event!

🤍 November 30 through January 10 🤍

For a limited time, you can unlock the new explorer skins by completing 31 in-game challenges – each representing a state! Here’s how it works:

You can unlock 3 challenges (max) each day

Every 5 challenges, you will unlock a new Profile Icon (check them out below!)

Complete all 31 challenges to unlock new explorer skins

Read up on historical factoids about each state as you complete each challenge

Don’t forget to click “Begin” on each challenge to ensure they unlock as you work your way through the 31 states! Finish them all and the new explorer skins are yours!

While this event is active, everyone will be able to play it.

New themed profile icons!

New explorer skins!

🡒 NEW REWARDS!

Now through January 10th, complete the in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards!

[table]

[tr][td]Challenge #5[/td]

[td]🔒 Michoacán – Build 20 Fishing Boats in a single game.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Salteador[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Challenge #10[/td]

[td]🔒 Zacatecas – Revolt 3 times to American nations (Peru, Gran Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, United States, Chile, Canada).

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Yucateco Insurgente.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Challenge #15[/td]

[td]🔒 Nuevo León – Raze 10 buildings playing as the Aztecs in a single game.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Chinaco.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Challenge #20[/td]

[td]🔒 Sinaloa – Train 20 Maya units in a single game.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Bandido.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Challenge #25[/td]

[td]🔒 Campeche – Build 5 ships in a single game.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Cuatrero.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Challenge #30[/td]

[td]🔒 Quintana Roo – Earn 3000 Experience from a match in a single game.

🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Desperado.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Challenge #31[/td]

[td]🔒 Baja California Sur – Revolt to Mexico on the map Baja California.

🧱 Unlock Customization – Unlock 2 Mexico general customizations and unlock 2 United States general customizations.[/td][/tr]

[/table]

🡒 KEEP IT FOREVER!!

Remember: if you sign in to Xbox Live at any point during the event, you get to keep all the mods and profile icons you unlock! Sign in, earn your rewards, and enjoy!

We hope you enjoy The Fiesta Mexicana Event!

—The Age of Empires Team

