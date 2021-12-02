FREE TRANSMOG UPDATE

Dear Indents,

We’re happy to announce that we have now added Transmog in-game for all players across all platforms.

Today’s update, patch #5, also contains 8 free new fashion items and some general improvements listed in the patch notes below.

Haven’t visited Veles just yet? From December 2nd to December 19th, you can enjoy a 25% discount on Steam. Perfect time to travel to a new arcology!

We hope you will all enjoy this update and the additional features. A big thank you to our amazing community for the love and support, the team continues to work hard to improve the game, all thanks to your feedback.

The Ascent team

Transmogrification (commonly referred to as Transmog) provides the ability to replace the appearance of your armor with other items, or to hide certain pieces of armor. You can now do so in The Ascent by visiting the Stylist, who can be found in each safe-zone: Cluster 13, The Node and Arcology Highstreet. For a small fee, the stylist will allow you to transmog any armor item currently equipped and replace its appearance with the chosen transmog. If your new look is becoming outdated, you can always reverse your choice, and select a new look!

8 NEW FREE FASHION ITEMS

Want to pay a visit to the Punk Bladder, but without all the heavy armor, just as a regular Habber? Now you can! We’ve added eight new fashion items for you to experiment with the new Transmog feature and recently added photo mode.

Street Cap

Habber Cap

Street Headset

Habber Shirt

T-shirt: Blood Direct

T-shirt: 2 Blob 3 Blob

Slick Trousers

Habber Jeans

PATCH #5 NOTES

Patch #5 is now live on all platforms and addresses the below:

Performance (PC)

Fixed some instances of slow loading for Client Players when entering new areas in Online Coop.

Stability (all platforms)

Fixed some rare crashes on the Xbox One Game Pass version of the game.

Fixed a crash experienced by some Players on Xbox Series X during ‘Trading Places’ (Mission 3) that could occur during the ‘Access Ship Bridge’ objective.

Save Progress (all platforms)

Fixed an issue for some Players where applying the Halloween Skull Ink resulted in other inks vanishing.

Coop

Fixed numerous stability issues.

Improved joining stability on Game Pass for hotjoining Players.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Select Profile’ screen appeared on the Start Screen for hotjoining Client Players in some circumstances.

Various Local Coop fixes made to improve interactions with Vendors.

Fixed an issue where the Client Player would sometimes not be able to overwrite a Profile after accepting an invite if there was a connectivity issue.

Fixed an issue experienced by some Players where Main Menu UI elements would disappear after the Player closed the Select Profile tab, before accepting the invite to a game.

Gameplay (all platforms)

Fixed a navigation issue that could occur during ‘Empowerment’ (Mission 4) where Client Players could be taken in the wrong direction during the ‘Override Distribution Hub’ step.

Fixed an issue where the Player could be unable to close the Taxi overlay if they trigger a Taxi at the same time as a Vendor.

Photo Mode

Fixed an issue where the Player could trigger a Taxi ride, whilst in Photo Mode.

Fixed several issues where a softlock could occur when using Photo Mode during Taxi or Tier Elevator usage.

Fixed some minor Photo Mode UI glitches.

Fixed several issues with Photo Mode in Local Coop, such as Player 2 being unable to close the UI after activation & the Pause UI not appearing.

Fixed an edge case crash in Photo Mode that could happen when picking up an item at the same moment that Photo Mode is invoked.

Audio

All Coop Players should now be able to hear each other's bullets.

Achievements (all platforms)

Fixed the ‘Flatliner’ Achievement issue where the Codex entries for Celine & Hung were sometimes not unlocked correctly.

Fixed an issue experienced by some Players where the ‘Hygiene’ Achievement was not being given when using certain sinks/toilets.

Translation (all platforms)

Fixes and improvements made to localisation across the game.

Visuals

Fixed some minor UI issues.

Misc. Fixes (all platforms)