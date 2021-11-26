Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes 0.8.23.9925

Good day, engineers!

December is coming before you know it, woo. Here we brought a small update this week. Have a nice weekend and all the best.

[b]THE STEAM AWARDS kick off today! If you think Dyson Sphere Program is there with the best games you’ve played this year then we would, really really love, for you to nominate us.

You can nominate Dyson Sphere Program for Steam Game of the Year Award by clicking here.

The Steam Awards

Or nominate The Dyson Sphere Project directly by clicking on this icon on the store page:

We [spoiler] CentreBrain [/spoiler] sincerely hope to make Dyson Sphere Program being chosen as your best game of 2021. We sincerely appreciate all of your support of our game in the past year!

Let's see the patch notes:

[Version 0.8.23.9925]

Features:

Added a Conveyor Belt number marking function.

Now you can set the range of sound attenuation parameters in the UI panel of the Traffic Monitor.

Added 17 types of rocks to the Lava planet.

Changes:

Removed Doppler effect from speaker sounds.

Optimized the rendering frame rate of the Milkyway.

Adjusted the way of popup of game data abnormalities. If the CentreBrain finds Icarus is doing something abnormal, the message will be prompted in the bottom right of the screen.

Thank you for your continuing support! You can send your feedback in Discord and Google Form! See you next time!