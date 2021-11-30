Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition — Update 54545

Welcome, trailblazers, to another exciting update for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition!
There are some exciting new updates to maps, a new mod rating system, and even a new civilization! While there are plenty of notable fixes and features in today’s update, here are some of the big highlights of what you can expect to see:
-
New Mexico Civilization DLC!
-
Maximum unit selection increased to 95
-
Unlockable US + Mexico Explorer skins
-
6 NEW United States Cards
-
Updates to United States Federal Age-Up Cards
-
Loads of AI improvements!
-
American Map Updates: Texas, California, Rockies and Painted Desert
-
New Mods Star Rating system replaces the old Thumbs up system.
💬 DISCUSS: Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition Forum
🗣 JOIN: The Age of Empires Official Discord
This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!
[READ MORE HERE!](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/aoeiii-definitive-edition-update-54545/ style=button)
---```
◆ UPDATE 54545 ◆
### **BUILD SPOTLIGHT**
##### **New Civilization**
>
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/077ce989049c6084f60c1b158619cecbcc0c2dbd.png)
* **Mexico**: Born in fiery insurgency against Spanish colonial rule, the young Mexican nation asserted itself against numerous revolutions and invasions.
* **Civ Bonus**: Livestock and Settlers may be tasked to Haciendas to produce resources or spawn units. Can revolt in earlier ages and return to Mexico afterwards. Gains an additional Padre hero early on.
* **Culture Bonus**: Starts with a General who can plant an Inspiring Flag and build Forts. Advances in Age by choosing a Mexican Federal State that unlocks two powerful unique cards.
##### **United States: 6 NEW Cards!**
>
**Rolling Artillery (III)**
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/146f4f497ac0eb5a9d7ee4e480f73e884b1083ca.png)
_“Ships fewer Gatling Guns with each use, but resets after the third use.”_
* 1st use: 3 Gatling Guns
* 2nd use: 2 Gatling Guns
* 3rd use: 1 Gatling Gun (then resets)
**Georgia Hussars (III)**
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/839591fb777e67b4491eb090402ea0ea7b93b04b.png)
_“Upgrades your Hussars to Veteran Status and reduces their cost.”_
* Reduces food and coin cost by 15%
**Missouri River Expeditions (IV)**
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/5d0a9e89cbccfed6c4f1b296d0892b0b2a953662.png)
_“Arrives fast! Ships 1 Covered Wagon and enables your General to use the Hot Air Balloon ability.”_
* Also increases Town Centre Build Limit
**5 Carbine Cavalry (III)**
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/883526a0dec6e4c26a10e6814aa5df6f1cf67842.png)
_“Ships 5 Carbine Cavalry.”_
* Ships 5 Carbine Cavalry
**4 Carbine Cavalry (III)**
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/883526a0dec6e4c26a10e6814aa5df6f1cf67842.png)
_“Ships 4 Carbine Cavalry.”_
* Ships 4 Carbine Cavalry
**Virginia Plan (II)**
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/44cd0e3f0e980b9c48e61834b924d0a1d7187bac.png)
_“Upon arrival, this card grants you 2 shipments to spend.”_
* This card replaces the Virginia federal card “Virginia General Assembly” (which has been moved to the homecity)
##### **Fiesta Mexicana Event**
🤍 November 30 through January 10 🤍
>
_Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition_ is celebrating the release of the new Mexico civ with an all new and unique event!
[table][tr]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/2730e7677ae26f22c9d80eeaf7d57d50dc2d7918.png)[/td]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/d84b30e748912e54014b813506c36ea7315358a7.png)[/td]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/8136ae5264120d11224ea1a5b30920acbab3aeec.png)[/td]
[/tr][/table]
For a limited time, you can unlock the new explorer skins by completing 31 in-game challenges – each representing a state! Here’s how it works:
* You can unlock 3 challenges (max) each day
* Every 5 challenges, you will unlock a new Profile Icon (check them out below!)
* Complete all 31 challenges to unlock new explorer skins
* Read up on historical factoids about each state as you complete each challenge
* Don’t forget to click “Begin” on each challenge to ensure they unlock as you work your way through the 31 states! Finish them all and the new explorer skins are yours!
* While this event is active, everyone will be able to play it.
* New themed profile icons!
* New explorer skins!
**🡒 NEW REWARDS!**
**Now through January 10,** complete in-game tasks to unlock event-themed goodies:
[table]
[tr][td]**Challenge #5**[/td]
[td]🔒 **Michoacán – Build 20 Fishing Boats in a single game.**
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Salteador[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]**Challenge #10**[/td]
[td]🔒 **Zacatecas – Revolt 3 times to American nations (Peru, Gran Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, United States, Chile, Canada).**
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Yucateco Insurgente.[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]**Challenge #15**[/td]
[td]🔒 **Nuevo León – Raze 10 buildings playing as the Aztecs in a single game.**
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Chinaco.[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]**Challenge #20**[/td]
[td]🔒 **Sinaloa – Train 20 Maya units in a single game.**
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Bandido.[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]**Challenge #25**[/td]
[td]🔒 **Campeche – Build 5 ships in a single game.**
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Cuatrero.[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]**Challenge #30**[/td]
[td]🔒 **Quintana Roo – Earn 3000 Experience from a match in a single game.**
🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Desperado.[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]**Challenge #31**[/td]
[td]🔒 **Baja California Sur – Revolt to Mexico on the map Baja California.**
🧱 Unlock Customization – Unlock 2 Mexico general customizations and unlock 2 United States general customizations.[/td][/tr]
[/table]
**🡒 KEEP IT FOREVER!!**
Remember: if you **sign in to Xbox Live** at any point during the event, you get to keep all the **mods** and **profile icons** you unlock! Sign in, earn your rewards, and enjoy!
###### **This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!**
[READ MORE HERE!](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/aoeiii-definitive-edition-update-54545/ style=button)
>
##### :alertalert: **DISCLAIMER**
This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.
For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our [social channels](https://twitter.com/ageofempires).
Changed files in this update