Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition — Update 54545

Welcome, trailblazers, to another exciting update for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition!

There are some exciting new updates to maps, a new mod rating system, and even a new civilization! While there are plenty of notable fixes and features in today’s update, here are some of the big highlights of what you can expect to see:

New Mexico Civilization DLC!

Maximum unit selection increased to 95

Unlockable US + Mexico Explorer skins

6 NEW United States Cards

Updates to United States Federal Age-Up Cards

Loads of AI improvements !

American Map Updates : Texas, California, Rockies and Painted Desert

New Mods Star Rating system replaces the old Thumbs up system.

[READ MORE HERE!](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/aoeiii-definitive-edition-update-54545/ style=button)

---```

### **BUILD SPOTLIGHT** ##### **New Civilization** > ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/077ce989049c6084f60c1b158619cecbcc0c2dbd.png) * **Mexico**: Born in fiery insurgency against Spanish colonial rule, the young Mexican nation asserted itself against numerous revolutions and invasions. * **Civ Bonus**: Livestock and Settlers may be tasked to Haciendas to produce resources or spawn units. Can revolt in earlier ages and return to Mexico afterwards. Gains an additional Padre hero early on. * **Culture Bonus**: Starts with a General who can plant an Inspiring Flag and build Forts. Advances in Age by choosing a Mexican Federal State that unlocks two powerful unique cards. ##### **United States: 6 NEW Cards!** > **Rolling Artillery (III)** ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/146f4f497ac0eb5a9d7ee4e480f73e884b1083ca.png) _“Ships fewer Gatling Guns with each use, but resets after the third use.”_ * 1st use: 3 Gatling Guns * 2nd use: 2 Gatling Guns * 3rd use: 1 Gatling Gun (then resets) **Georgia Hussars (III)** ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/839591fb777e67b4491eb090402ea0ea7b93b04b.png) _“Upgrades your Hussars to Veteran Status and reduces their cost.”_ * Reduces food and coin cost by 15% **Missouri River Expeditions (IV)** ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/5d0a9e89cbccfed6c4f1b296d0892b0b2a953662.png) _“Arrives fast! Ships 1 Covered Wagon and enables your General to use the Hot Air Balloon ability.”_ * Also increases Town Centre Build Limit **5 Carbine Cavalry (III)** ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/883526a0dec6e4c26a10e6814aa5df6f1cf67842.png) _“Ships 5 Carbine Cavalry.”_ * Ships 5 Carbine Cavalry **4 Carbine Cavalry (III)** ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/883526a0dec6e4c26a10e6814aa5df6f1cf67842.png) _“Ships 4 Carbine Cavalry.”_ * Ships 4 Carbine Cavalry **Virginia Plan (II)** ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/44cd0e3f0e980b9c48e61834b924d0a1d7187bac.png) _“Upon arrival, this card grants you 2 shipments to spend.”_ * This card replaces the Virginia federal card “Virginia General Assembly” (which has been moved to the homecity) ##### **Fiesta Mexicana Event**

🤍 November 30 through January 10 🤍