The Mexico Civilization Joins Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

YouTube

Born out of a fiery insurgency against Spanish colonial rule, the young Mexican nation asserted itself and triumphed despite numerous revolutions and invasions.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition launched in 2020 and has been innovating on the classic RTS gameplay ever since. Now the Mexico civilization joins the game as the most strategically diverse civilization yet in the newest DLC for Age III: DE , releasing on December 1 and available for pre-order now!

In Age III: DE, the burgeoning Mexican States can choose to Revolt instead of advancing to the Fortress, Industrial, or Imperial Ages. Each Revolt offers you a whole new deck full of opportunities. Unlike any other civilization, Mexico can reverse their revolts and return to Mexico, while still retaining access the benefits of any cards sent during the revolution. Add in a brand-new set of Federal States to evolve your gameplay and the Mexico civilization can adapt to any strategic situation like no other.

New Historical Battles

Fans of Age III DE’s Historical Battles will receive a new scenario unique to the Mexico civilization DLC:

“Grito de Dolores” — As the Bourbon Reforms granted the Spanish elite more power and diminished that of the church, resentment grew among the rural Mexican population. When news of Napoleon Bonaparte’s conquest of Spain reached the Americas, the words of a Catholic priest ignited the sparks of revolution.

But that’s not the only historical battle coming your way. The histories of Mexico and the neighboring United States are deeply intertwined, marked by many pivotal battles. On December 1, all owners of the previously released United States civilization DLC will receive “The Burning of USS Philadelphia” historical battle for free (even if they don’t own the Mexico DLC).

Finally, owners of both the United States and Mexico civilization DLCs will get access to yet another historical battle: “The Battle of Queenston Heights.” This scenario will be available to owners of both DLCs even if they purchase each DLC separately.

But for those who want to get both civs…

United States & Mexico Civ Bundle

Two civs are better than one! The United States + Mexico Double Pack includes both DLCs at a lower combined price. That means you’ll get:

The Mexico civ

The United States civ

“Grito de Dolores” Historical Battle

“The Burning of USS Philadelphia” Historical Battle

“Battle of Queenston Heights” Historical Battle

The double pack is available for pre-order here.

Buyers will be able to play the United States civilization right away, and the Mexico Civilization and bonus historical battle content will unlock on December 1.

In-game event: Fiesta Mexicana!

A new DLC calls for a celebration, and one is on its way with Fiesta Mexicana, an in-game event celebrating all 31 states of Mexico!

Starting on December 1, players can participate in 31 in-game challenges to earn unique profile icons. Players who complete all 31 challenges will unlock unique skins for in-game explorers!

How to Pre-Order

The Mexico civilization DLC is available for pre-order now on Steam and Microsoft Store, and releases on December 1, 2021!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1817370/Age_of_Empires_III_Definitive_Edition__Mexico_Civilization/