Hotfix #18 Now Live!

Mac M1 users, your time is now. Patch 6, along with our latest hotfixes, is now available to M1 owners, and we hope you’ll agree that it was worth waiting for. Thank you for your patience, and expect even more improvements still to come!

In the Before Times, pre-Hotfix 18, NPC corpses were… a little livelier than we had expected them to be. We’re not sure the Forgotten Realms have invented the electric slide yet, but we’re also pretty confident that they had the moves to pull it off now. Either way - we’ve fixed that now, so that the dead stay dead. This isn’t an episode of your favourite CW show, sorry.

As ever, a sincere thank-you to those of you that take the time to report issues to us via our support team and by your posts on all our social channels. Everything you send us is both helpful and welcome. Thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3.