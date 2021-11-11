 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

The Ascent update for 11 November 2021

WEEKEND DEAL – THE ASCENT GROUP WANTS YOU

Share · View all patches · Build 7697980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/developer/curvedigital/sale/ascentweekenddeal]

THE ASCENT GROUP WANTS YOU

[/url]

Starting now and running until next Monday, 15th of November, take advantage of our steepest discount yet and become a valuable asset to our company.

This is your best chance yet to start a new life in Veles, the exciting metropolis ran and owned by The Ascent corporation.

So, what are you waiting for? In our beautiful arcology, it doesn’t matter who you are, what part of the galaxy you are coming from, or what you have done. You’ll be happy and free, as long as you do as you are told.

Already an indent? Tell your friends about our explosive offer: you never know when you’ll need someone to cover your shift…or your back.

We have big plans for the future of our society, and with this 25% offer there has never been a better time to join us.

But enough chitchat: it’s time to get to work, indents.

Changed depots in jenkins_test_log branch

View more data in app history for build 7697980
The Ascent Content Depot 979691
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.