WEEKEND DEAL – THE ASCENT GROUP WANTS YOU

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/developer/curvedigital/sale/ascentweekenddeal]

THE ASCENT GROUP WANTS YOU

[/url]

Starting now and running until next Monday, 15th of November, take advantage of our steepest discount yet and become a valuable asset to our company.

This is your best chance yet to start a new life in Veles, the exciting metropolis ran and owned by The Ascent corporation.

So, what are you waiting for? In our beautiful arcology, it doesn’t matter who you are, what part of the galaxy you are coming from, or what you have done. You’ll be happy and free, as long as you do as you are told.

Already an indent? Tell your friends about our explosive offer: you never know when you’ll need someone to cover your shift…or your back.

We have big plans for the future of our society, and with this 25% offer there has never been a better time to join us.

But enough chitchat: it’s time to get to work, indents.