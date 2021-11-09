Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition — Update 50830

Hello, adventurers! We have another exciting update for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition!

There are lots of fantastic changes, improvements, new maps, and even some fun new unlockable warchief skins coming with today’s patch.

While there are plenty of notable fixes and features to look forward to in today’s build, here are some of the big highlights coming with this month’s update:

New Game Mode: Empire Wars!

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Celebration Event

7 NEW Aztec Cards

Additional Aztec Homecity Customization

Unlockable Aztec Warchief skins

2 New American Maps and 1 New African Map

Gameplay tweaks to a range of ‘underwhelming’ units, including Jaguar Prowl Knights, Halberdiers and Grenadiers

Gameplay tweaks to United States units and Exploration Age Federal States

Unit selection cap raised from 50 to 60

Thank you for sharing in yet another major milestone for Age of Empires with us! We hope you enjoy all the changes and look forward to sharing in all the adventures yet to come!

—The Age of Empires Team

### **BUILD SPOTLIGHT** ---While there are plenty of notable fixes and features to which to look forward in today’s build, here are some of the big highlights coming with this month's update: ##### **NEW CARDS!** > **Calmecac (I)** ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/b149099a19eef455ab40b29535b52b9218d9210d.png) _“Ships 1 Warrior Priest. The next Council Member you research or are researching, will Age-up twice as fast.”_ * Can be used with any politician **Calendar Ceremony (I)** ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/094470ef61daf1c0070bafa96550303ecf9be007.png) _“Ships 1 Warrior Priest. Enables the new Calendar Ceremony at the Community Plaza which reduces the cost of your next Age-up, overtime.”_ * For each Villager tasked to the Calendar Ceremony, the next Age-up cost is reduced by 0.5 resources per second (split evenly between food and coin) * Switching Ceremonies does not cancel any progress * Warrior Priests work at the rate of 2 Villagers, as usual * Affects all Alliances for each age, but affect them one at a time (i.e., the cost of the Imperial Age would not decrease until you start researching the Industrial Age) **Ritual Gladiators (III)** ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/279b4cb8fd6562640998bfb38038a4bd2db359d6.png) _“Ships 1 Jaguar Prowl Knight for each 2 you have lost so far (up to a maximum of 16).”_ * i.e., Would ship 16 Jaguar Prowl Knights if 32 have been defeated when this card arrives **5 Warrior Priests (III)** ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/d15b774686caec0d5543a7195a09c49c9badef15.png) _“Ships 5 Warrior Priests.”_ * Ships 5 Warriors Priests **Wall of Skulls (IV)** ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/0c3b74f0cf5bebc54ab896b5be0714a0525192ba.png) _“Ships 1 Skull Knight for each 2 you have lost so far (up to a maximum of 13.)””_ * i.e., Would ship 13 Skull Knights if 26 have been defeated when this card arrives **Otontin Slinger Combat (IV)** ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/6179b343ac6d7c37c5f0bb719356d0ef28c6756b.png) _“Otontin Slinger improved in combat.”_ * Hitpoints improved by 10% * Damage improved by 10% **Chichimeca Rebellion (IV)** ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/234a0f044c4d27374e74ab13fc7df70993c4cebe.png) _“Rebellion! The resistance of the Chichimeca ennobles your present War Hut warriors and turns them into Knights. Villagers become Warriors instead of getting defeated.”_ * Puma Spearmen become Champion Jaguar Prowl Knights * Coyote Runners become Champion Eagle Runner Knights * Otontin Slingers become Champion Arrow Knights. * When defeated, Villagers transform into the Warrior unit obtainable from the Call the People Ceremony at the Community Plaza ##### **NEW GAME MODE: EMPIRE WARS** > Today, we’re excited to bring Empire Wars to _Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition_ – an additional game mode to accompany Supremacy, Treaty and Deathmatch, available NOW to everyone! Like in _Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition_, Empire Wars puts players into the action right away with additional resources and a bolstered economy. However, instead of a pre-built town, players use a steady trickle of free Homecity Construction Wagons to grow their town with buildings they choose – making what you build and when a valuable decision! ###### Gameplay * Gameplay begins in the Exploration Age with enough resources to choose a first Politician bonus, Wonder, or Federal State, etc, right away! * All Cards and each Age-Up deliver Construction Wagons that can make nearly all default buildings (excluding Houses*, TCs and Banks) * In Empire Wars shipments are earned more often and ship faster, additionally, an extra one is awarded upon reaching the Commerce Age, ensuring every match begins on even footing * Many buildings are available an age sooner – including one Town Center * Most civs begin with a free Outpost Wagon or Castle rickshaw — other starting units/resources vary as per balance requirements ##### **_Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition_ Celebration Event!**

🤍 November 9 through November 28 🤍

> _Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition_ is celebrating the anniversary of _Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition_ with an all new and unique event! [table][tr] [td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/10fdd78c0ad7625ce470f80ff0382f94a901e0fb.png)[/td] [td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/8a4f6ba55fe0136f96a1d72b61016e01e0e96295.png)[/td] [td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38625628/bd8b0ba2251d38e7da108a9bade0b17385a80a83.png)[/td] [/tr][/table] **🡒 NEW REWARDS!** **Now through November 28,** complete in-game tasks to unlock event-themed goodies: ```🎯 **Sign into Xbox Live.** 🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – AoE II Male Villager. 🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – AoE II Female Villager. 💾 ***Required* if you want to save any rewards unlocked during the event!**```Each of the following challenges must be unlocked in order and on separate days: ```🔒 **Deal 1999 damage using Hussars in a Single player skirmish or Multiplayer game.** 🧱 Mod Unlock – Winged Hussar. 🔒 **Deal 2013 damage to any infantry units in a Single player skirmish or Multiplayer game.** 🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – AoE II Jaguar Warrior. 🧱 Unlock Customization – Unlock Aztec Warchief Moctezuma Customization. 🔒 **Deal 2019 damage with Elephants units in a Single player skirmish or Multiplayer game (Mahout, Howdah, Flail Elephant, Siege Elephant, War Elephant, Aiz the tame Elephant)** 🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – AoE II Persian War Elephant. 🔒 **Train 10 Petards in a Single player skirmish or Multiplayer game.** 🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – Petard wearing sunglasses. 🔒 **Win a Single player skirmish or Multiplayer match as the Aztecs.** 🏆 Profile Icon Unlock – AoE II Eagle Warrior. 🧱 Unlock Customization – Unlock Aztec Warchief Tonatiuh Customization.

🡒 KEEP IT FOREVER!!

Remember: if you sign in to Xbox Live at any point during the event, you get to keep all the mods and profile icons you unlock! Sign in, earn your rewards, and enjoy!

