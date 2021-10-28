Hotfix #17 Now Live!

Hello everyone,
Today, we have a fresh hotfix for you too
In our previous patch, it turns out Lae’zel wasn’t romanceable regardless of her approval rating. There’s probably a life lesson in that. But this isn’t ‘Larian’s Dating Advice Column’ - although we feel like given the nature of some of your fan art, a dating simulator with our most popular characters wouldn’t go amiss. Or at least a tapestry. Anyone know any good tapestry makers?
As ever, a sincere thank-you to those of you that took the time to report these issues to us via our support team and by your posts on all our social channels. Everything you send us is super helpful - and always welcome.
Thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3 - and to the Reddit user that created this masterpiece - we see you, and love you.
- Fixed issue preventing romance with Lae’zel regardless of your approval rating.
- Characters no longer walk around causing Bludgeoning damage to everyone around them.
- AI now use their full arsenal of spells and items during combat.
- Fixed crash that would occur during a saving throw if an item was equipped that improved your proficiency in an ability.
- Character portraits now display correctly in the Twitch Extension during multiplayer.
- Triggering Wild Magic: Turn Magic no longer skips your turn in FTB or combat.
- Fixed shields from disappearing at the start of sheath animation.
- AI no longer take Attacks of Opportunity when they shouldn’t.
- Nere’s Shield of Screams now automatically activates as soon as he enters combat, and lasts for the duration of the fight.
- Performance drop during cinematic dialogue at the Tiefling Den is no more.
- Fixed rare crash that occurred when previewing a jump.
- A black square no longer appears in the middle of the screen when crossing the bridge to the Blighted Village with NPOT resolution and lensflare enabled.
Changed files in this update