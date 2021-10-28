Hotfix #17 Now Live!

Hello everyone,

Today, we have a fresh hotfix for you too

In our previous patch, it turns out Lae’zel wasn’t romanceable regardless of her approval rating. There’s probably a life lesson in that. But this isn’t ‘Larian’s Dating Advice Column’ - although we feel like given the nature of some of your fan art, a dating simulator with our most popular characters wouldn’t go amiss. Or at least a tapestry. Anyone know any good tapestry makers?

As ever, a sincere thank-you to those of you that took the time to report these issues to us via our support team and by your posts on all our social channels. Everything you send us is super helpful - and always welcome.

Thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3 - and to the Reddit user that created this masterpiece - we see you, and love you.